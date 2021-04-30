The Cobb Schools Foundation recently celebrated school nurses across the district with a drive through-event at Osborne High School.
About 140 school nurses help students every day throughout Cobb. According to the Georgia Association of School Nurses, school nurses serve to facilitate positive student responses to normal development; promote health and safety; intervene with actual and potential health problems; provide case management services; and actively collaborate with others to build student and family capacity for adaptation, self-management, self-advocacy, and learning.
Their support is vital to student success every year, but that was never felt more than this year as the entire world battled a global pandemic.
With the reopening of schools and over 65% of Cobb students returning face-to-face, a team of principals, administrators, nurses and many others collaborated to achieve the school and classroom recommendations made by Cobb and Douglas Public Health. Student safety remains a priority, and with COVID-19 impacting the Cobb community, everything had to be done differently.
“On top of allergies, asthma, diabetes, seizure disorders, stomachaches, headaches, nausea, sore throats, scrapes/cuts, injuries, school nurses are working evenings and weekends when it comes to contact tracing, answering parents' questions regarding exposure to COVID-19, as well as any health-related concerns. We have spent numerous hours contact tracing throughout the school year and even over breaks,” said Renee Garriss, principal of Mountain View Elementary school.
Beyond all their increased duties at school, additional training and collaboration with public health, Cobb nurses also helped vaccinate Cobb educators during recent vaccination events.
Recognizing the importance of school nurses and the heightened need for them during the pandemic, Wellstar Health System served as presenting sponsor for the Foundation’s event celebrating Cobb school nurses. Other sponsors included White Water Six Flags, Publix Charities, Care Source, Credit Union of Georgia, Crane Elder Law Firm, Desktop Coworking Communities and Georgia Power.
“Our entire team here at CCSD wants to thank Wellstar and all of our frontline healthcare workers for consistently being in the middle of this battle against an invisible enemy,” said Felicia Wagner, executive director of the Cobb Schools Foundation, the philanthropic arm for Cobb Schools. “It’s difficult to try and think of creative ways to thank other people who willingly risk everything dear to them to make our world better and safer, but despite the worldly noise that too often gets in the way of stewardship – we do notice you – you are cherished by so many, and I hope our school nurses can get a glimpse of our gratitude.”
