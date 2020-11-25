The Cobb Schools Foundation announced that it has raised over $200,000 this year in the "All In" Campaign.
The donations will provide scholarships and resources for students in need of learning interventions. The funds will also support the most vulnerable students through family stabilization efforts.
“Many individuals, businesses, and churches are supporting students each and every day, not only in donations, but through thoughts and prayers, in-kind support, internships, and more," said Felicia Wagner, executive director of the Cobb Schools Foundation. "This year has proven challenging on many fronts. When our community could have decided to fade away, the community stepped up in a major way to make sure that teaching and learning, and the resources needed to do so, were available to our students."
To learn more about the Cobb Schools Foundation’s All In Campaign, visit www.cobbschoolsfoundation.org/allin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.