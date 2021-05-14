Throughout the past year, the impact of school counselors on the engagement and performance of students, as well as, their social-emotional health and wellbeing has never been felt more.
Even when school doors were closed to in-person learning, Cobb counselors continued to deliver virtual instruction, small group counseling and individual interventions for students in need.
Cobb counselors even developed a model on how to provide virtual grief support to students, which other counselors around the state and nation turned to for guidance.
In recognition of her exemplary school counseling career devoted to serving her students, Palmer Middle School Counselor Barbara Truluck was named a Top 5 finalist for the American School Counselor Association's "2021 Counselor of the Year" award.
Cobb school counselors also won awards from the Georgia School Counselor Association for being leaders, advocates, collaborators, and change agents.
So, it is no wonder that District counselors earned more accolades during the annual the Cobb School Counselor Association Professional Recognition Event, which was held virtually this year.
In addition to the counselor of the year level winners and other individual awards, five Cobb Schools were awarded the RAMP designation, which is awarded for aligning with the criteria in the ASCA National Model. The RAMP award recognizes schools committed to delivering a data-informed school counseling program and exemplary educational environment.
Cobb Schools Sperintendent Chris Ragsdale praised the District’s school counselors.
The 2021 school counselor award recipients include Elementary School Counselor of the Year - Amy Chupp, Varner Elementary School; Middle School Counselor of the Year - John Nwosu, Garrett Middle School; High School Counselor of the Year - Dr. Mirna Wynn, Hillgrove High School School; Radiance Award - Nicole Weber, Nickajack Elementary School; and Advocacy Award - Dr. Melisa Marsh, Central Office.
Recognized ASCA Model Program Award recipients were East Cobb Middle School, King Springs Elementary School, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, Lovinggood Middle School, McCleskey Middle School and Pope High School.
