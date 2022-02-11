As it considers a set of directives issued by its accreditor, Cognia, the Cobb County School District is seeking alternative accreditation, officials have confirmed.
Georgia Accrediting Commission consultants visited district high schools this week, according to GAC’s executive director, Phillip Murphy.
Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain and board member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins both said Thursday they were aware GAC consultants had visited district schools.
"I don't have any details on that, other than yes, they were in here," Chastain said of the Georgia Accrediting Commission. "A lot of districts use dual accreditation."
Hutchins said it was not unusual for districts to sport dual accreditation.
"I believe that we are committed to looking at all accrediting agencies, and being dually accredited, as most schools are already there," he said.
GAC consultants will present their findings to the organization’s board of directors in April, at which point that board will vote on whether to confer GAC accreditation, Murphy said.
“We got an inquiry several months ago,” Murphy said, “and just entered into communication with (the Cobb school district) to the point where they decided they wish for us to start accrediting their schools, their high schools.”
The GAC only accredits schools, and does not provide district-wide accreditation, as Cognia does. Murphy referred to the district a question on whether there have been any discussions to accredit its middle and elementary schools.
When asked about GAC's visit, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel provided the following statement.
"Our staff is constantly evaluating all issues which affect students, including accreditation, and we will continue to focus on giving our students and families a world-class education."
