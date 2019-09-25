Cobb County Schools and the Cobb community have joined forces with NFL Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller to Team Up Against Drugs in the Red Ribbon Week Kickoff event.
Red Ribbon Week is a week-long event where students and communities make a commitment and take a stand against drugs.
The kickoff event will be Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at North Cobb High School Performing Arts Center, 3400 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
This year, a special event is being hosted to bring awareness, understanding and action against drug abuse. Waller will share his inspirational journey and personal commitment to live drug free.
Team Up Cobb is for families and teens to get honest answers about drugs so they can make good, informed decisions for themselves and share accurate information with friends.
Also representing the community at the event is Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, NorthStar pastor and leadership coach Mike Linch, Atlanta Falcon Cheer Ambassadors, The Davis Direction Foundation, Pathways for Life and ATLytics.
Participating students will receive handouts prepared by the National Family Partnership and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Registration is free. Space is limited.
For more information, visit https://forms.gle/Hqqi65bzXfJDjt8y5.
