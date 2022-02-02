Staff members and departments across Cobb Schools often win accolades across the state, nation and beyond.
The Cobb Schools Communication Department recently added to the District’s list of award recipients. They won eight international MarCom Awards, which honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity and hard work of industry professionals.
“As the Superintendent often says, we are a school district of excellence,” said John Floresta, Chief Strategy & Accountability Officer. "He expects excellence, our Board expects excellence, and we hold ourselves to that standard for our students and parents. The Communications team has really modernized the ways our family receives information from their schools. We’re proud that they’re being recognized as the communication leaders they are, not only in education but across all industries."
The Cobb Schools Communications Team earned a platinum level award for "Cobb Schools Connecting Community through Social Media" in the Digital Media, Social Media, Facebook Engagement category; a platinum level award for "Cobb Schools Communications Team Shines Light on District of Excellence" in the Team Achievement category; a gold level award for "Cobb Schools-Ed-SPOLST Informational Campaign" in the Strategic Communications, Communications/Public Relations, Communication Plan category; a gold level award for "First Day of Face-to-Face High School in Cobb County" in the Video/Audio, Video/Film, Educational Institution category; a gold level award for "Cobb Students & Staff Return!" in the Video/Audio, Video/Film, Educational Institution category; an honorable mention for "Cobb Schools Welcomes Students Back to School 2021" in the Digital Media, Social Media, Social Video category; an honorable mention in the "Online Training Course for CTLS Parent" in the Digital Media, Web Element, Web-based Training category; and honorable mention for "ED-SPLOST Helps Fund The New Clay-Harmony Lelalnd Elementary Schools" in the Video/Audio, Video/Film, Educational Institution category.
Some of the other platinum level MarCom award winners include Aflac, Amazon, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Syracuse University.
