The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals recently announced four awards went to members of the Cobb County School District Communications Department in their 2019 international awards competition.
The National School Public Relations Society of America also recognized the Department with three awards and an honorable mention.
Cobb Schools 2019 Hermes Creative Awards
- Platinum Award level winner was David S. Owen, writher/producer, for “We Keep Each Other Safe” in the electronic media/video/government category.
- Gold Award level winner was Owen, host, for "How Schools Work: Winter Weather" in the electronic media/audio/podcast category.
- Gold Award level winner was Nan Kiel, press relations, for “The Dance of the Year” in the blog single post category.
- Gold Award level winner was Daniel Vehar, marketing manager, for “SafeSchools Alert – Student Safety Campaign” in the electronic media/social media campaign category.
- Honorable Mention Award level winner was Kiel for the CobbCast Blog in the blog writing category.
Cobb Schools 2019 NSPRA Merit Awards
- Social media award winner was Vehar for "We Keep Each Other Safe."
- Podcasting award winner was Owen, multimedia coordinator, for "The Inside Scoop: Everything You Need to Know About School Choice."
- Blog award winner was Kiel for "Cobbcast: Good News From the Cobb County School District."
- Honorable Mention: Branding award winner was Randall Dunson, digital content specialist, for "Pine Mountain Middle School Brand Identity Package."
