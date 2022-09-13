MARIETTA — For the second time in as many months, the Cobb County School District hosted recent retirees Tuesday, thanking them for their years of service to the district.
The district annually honors its retiring staff with a luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church. But in 2020 and 2021, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb school board invited those retirees back to be recognized, and on Tuesday, the district held another banquet to honor the 165 former staff who retired in 2022.
This year’s retirees have a combined 3,673 years of experience with the district. Here is the list of Cobb schools retirees from 2022, accompanied by the number of years they served the district:
Rebecca Adams 14
Stephani Aldridge-Duff 30
Catherine Allison 22
Shane Amos 36
Melanie Anderson 20
DeAnna Angle 29
Sandra Aufderheide 23
Debra Auzenne 15
Jeannie Balentine 29
Julia Barton 21
Karen Beaulieu 15
Virginia Billings 24
Jodi Bitler 26
Mimi Bogale 20
Christine Bolt 25
Susan Braddy 30
Dora Brown 33
Deborah Brown-Bell 17
Deborah Bryant 15
Donna Caruso 5
Teresa Cheatham 19
Karen Ciotti 27
Marvin Clark 14
Syneta Clarke 30
Bonni Coburn 20
Lauri Cook 22
Linda Cook 9
Lori Cotton 27
Diane Crozier 23
Bernard Cureton 16
Elizabeth Curtis 24
Keith Davis 19
Sharon De Cormier 21
Emelia Dent 30
Robert DuBois 20
Barbara Eklund 32
Kathy Ellis 33
Valerie Etheridge 20
Cheryl Evans 19
Dana Evans 20
Keith Fitzgerald 20
Joanne Fleming 24
Thomas Flugum 27
Joseph Friedrich 15
Julia Garcia 23
Dreina Gary-Robinson 20
Gail Gigantino 20
Robin Glover 31
Donna Green 24
Karen Greenfield 22
Risa Groll 15
Sherry Grove 13
Clifford Gwyn 12
Steven Haar 13
Catherine Hackney 16
Vickie Hall 16
Annette Hansard 53
Delores Hardiman 9
Laura Hawes 26
Janet Hawkins-Phillips 34
Donna Hayes 26
Mary Elizabeth Hedrick 30
Karen Heiges 17
Dawn Highsmith 16
Amanda Hill 25
Thomas Holst 14
Edward Hunker 16
Mary Hunt 24
Jane Hutcherson 34
Lisa Jackson 23
Kathy Jacoutot 17
Shekesha Jefferson 1
Karen Johnson 16
Katherine Johnson 31
Teresa Johnson 23
Clift Jones 15
Sharon Keilhauer 21
Mary Kelso 20
Julie Kemp 20
Joan Kiger 33
Billie Jo Krause 22
Pamela Lasseter 23
Patrice Lawson 21
Donald Ledford 14
Pamela Leonard 28
Venicia Long 31
Margaret LoSchiavo 11
Laura Lotterman-Richards 18
Elisabeth Manguno 28
Mary Martin 20
Dana Matte 27
Sheila McAllister 25
Murl McCoy 17
Robin McDaniel 19
Marsha McNatt 20
Pamela McNeill 23
Laura Meyer 35
Bramlett Micklow 26
Cynthia Moore 29
Rebecca Muller 44
Helen Nguyen 30
Richard Norman 16
Richard Oria 25
Mary Ortland 18
Melissa Palmer 15
Victoria Patrick 26
Grace Perry 16
Ruth Pfeifer 34
Deborah Pike 32
Lori Pinderski 14
Giselda Poirier 17
Katherine Porter 27
Linda Quinn 23
William Riggs 13
Pamela Riley 23
Angie Roberts 22
Patricia Rolleston 17
Hayley Rosenthal 29
Brenda Roth 22
Terri Sabo 30
Wichitra Sanguansri 19
Lynn Scales 33
Lori Schulman 21
Amy Scott 22
Betty Sears 20
Judith Seldon 18
Sean Shelton 15
Ilene Smith 24
Martha Ann Smith 24
Robin Smith 30
Shirley Ann Smith 29
Valerie Smith 18
Darcy Snelling 21
Donna Snow-Macie 22
Amy Soto 23
Cynthia Starke-Jones 13
Linda Stephens 25
Duane Sterling 18
Deborah Stinchcomb 33
Robert Strong 30
Betty Stroup 43
Laura Thomas 20
Renee Trice 15
Megann Tuck 29
Brenda Turner 11
Wendy Vaughn 11
Cheryl Wagnon 28
Robin Waibel 28
LaTanya Walker 11
Eve Wall 22
Cassandra Wallace 46
Donna Wallace 20
Wanda Wardrop 35
Clarence Webb 10
Rhonda Webb 26
Cynthia White 15
Trecie Wiggins 31
Kimberly Wilkes 8
Carmen Williams 15
Marshall Williams 18
Oneida Williams 21
Paul Williams Jr. 40
Karen Wiseman 15
Peggy Woods 17
David Wynn 17
