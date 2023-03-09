In this May 2021 file photo, Pope High School graduates toss their caps into the air after turning their tassels at McEachern High School’s Cantrell Stadium during graduation ceremonies. This year, Pope will be one of 15 Cobb high schools to hold its graduation ceremony at the KSU Convocation Center.
Cobb County School District students graduating in May will need to go online to request graduation tickets.
Using the student portal, soon-to-be-graduates will need to order their tickets by March 24. Those who do not request tickets will be issued only two tickets.
The change to the ticketing process comes as Kennesaw State University, where 15 of the 17 graduations will take place, will now require each guest to have an individually numbered ticket, with a bar code, to enter the KSU Convocation Center.
McEachern High School will host its graduation at Cantrell Stadium, while Allatoona High School will hold its ceremony at Allatoona Stadium. They will also be ticketed events, though they will administer their own ticket distribution with assistance from the district.
According to information shared on Pebblebrook High School's website, students graduating in May should discuss with their parents or guardians the number of tickets they should request for their families.
Instructions from the district indicate students will be able to change the number of tickets they are requesting on the student portal before the March 24 deadline. After that date, requests are final.
