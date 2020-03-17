Starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MUST Ministries will be operating 29 food pantries inside Cobb Schools to distribute boxes of food to families in need.
- South Cobb area pantries will open Wednesday.
- West area pantries will open Thursday.
- North/East Cobb & Smyrna pantries will be open Friday.
Food boxes may also be picked up Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MUST Ministries Marietta, 1407 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta, and MUST Ministries Smyrna, 460 Pat Mell Road in Smyrna.
“The MUST Food Rapid Response program will launch this week using our existing MUST Neighborhood Pantry locations in schools," said Dr. Ike Reighard, MUST Ministries president and CEO. "We are grateful to have access to the food in our 29 Cobb County Schools pantries and be able to establish a base for distribution. Hungry families from throughout the county – even if their students attend a school without a pantry – will be welcomed to pick up a food box to last about two weeks."
Cobb Schools Food and Nutrition Services will help stock the pantries with items that would otherwise be served to students in schools at lunch. The available food items include perishables like fresh milk, juice and produce that families usually cannot get as easily through a food pantry.
To help “flatten the curve” and to prevent the spread of the virus, the food boxes will only be available for curbside pickup. Because the food boxes include enough food for an entire family, for two weeks, not just students, families do not need to go to a location every day to pick up items. The food pantry food boxes are designed to operate once every two weeks, which will further decrease the spread of germs.
“The MUST team has been working virtually around the clock to collect food and fill family food boxes for distribution for at-risk students and their families," Reighard said. "The outpouring of concern for the children has led to food donations, financial donations to purchase food and a list of volunteers who want to help… but much more food is needed. This is a difficult time with so many people losing wages due to the quarantine. MUST is honored to partner with Cobb County Schools to help relieve the concern some families have regarding food insecurity.”
One way, the community can help is by helping fill food boxes and bringing them to the Donation Center at 1280 Cobb Parkway North from Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
