The Cobb County School District last year collected an “astounding” $15 million more in sales tax revenue than it had expected, another sign of the state’s strong economy and the district’s favorable financial position ahead of 2023 budget negotiations.
That tax, approved by voters in 2017, took effect in 2019 and was expected then to collect almost $800 million by the time it expires at the end of 2023. Cobb school board member David Banks wondered at the board's February meeting whether the district would hit that mark by 2024.
Despite the tax’s exceptional performance last year, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he would not entertain any speculation as to whether the district would surpass the $800 million estimate.
“I don’t think anybody expected revenues to do what they have done in the middle of the pandemic,” Ragsdale said. “Just as we did not expect revenues to do what they have done in the state … (they) can just as easily take a tank, because obviously, we’re seeing the largest inflation in the — in my history anyway.”
The special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, is approved by voters in a referendum and is in addition to a 4% sales tax levied by the state. In Cobb, the sales tax is 6%, with 4% collected for the state, 1% for a county government SPLOST and 1% for the Cobb and Marietta school districts’ SPLOST.
Although the school district accounts for inflation when putting together a list of SPLOST-funded projects, “the kind of skyrocketing prices that we have seen in materials for construction has never been seen before in the construction industry,” Ragsdale said.
The district expected the tax to raise almost $159 million in 2021, according to Brad Johnson, the district’s chief financial officer. Instead, it raised just over $174 million — a surplus of almost 10%, and a 16% increase over the $149 million collected the year before.
“These earning for our SPLOST program are astounding, considering we are still in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson told school board members.
Johnson said the tax's performance is a mix of Georgia's strong recovery from the pandemic and the state legislature's decision in 2020 to impose state sales taxes on online purchases facilitated by large retailers like Amazon, Google and Uber.
"It would almost have to be that ... because there's just no other variable" to account for the size of that increase, he said.
- Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
