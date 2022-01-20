Cobb County School District will resume on Friday its publication of the number of coronavirus cases among students and staff, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has announced.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the district has made those numbers available on its website, updating them every Friday when class was in session. It has not, however, updated its case count since Dec. 17, the Friday before winter holidays.
When publication of district case numbers resumes Friday, it will no longer include a school-by-school tally of active cases; instead, the district’s coronavirus tracker "will now post the weekly total of all confirmed cases," according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
Ragsdale pointed to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, in explaining his rationale for the pause and subsequent change.
"Dr. Fauci was quoted as saying as you get further on, and the infections get less severe, it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations, as opposed to the total number of cases," Ragsdale said during a meeting of the district's governing board Thursday night. "So we are taking the guidance to not focus on case counts."
Ragsdale said some coronavirus mitigation efforts in schools "are damaging to students," perhaps more damaging than the virus itself. He pointed to a December report from the U.S. Surgeon General that found one quarter "of all American youth are showing symptoms of depression."
"The bottom line is that we're having school," he continued. "We're trying to get back to normal as quickly as possible, because we know that a normal school day for our students is what is going to benefit them most."
