Following a statewide and national trend, ACT scores in the Cobb County School District dipped in 2022, though the district continues to outperform the state and national averages.
The ACT, one of the most common tests used for college admissions, is scored by subject and with an average composite score. The maximum score is 36.
Cobb schools had an average composite score of 23, down from 24.3 in 2021. Cobb’s average score was higher than the average score for Georgia — 21.6 — and the national average of 19.8
The district tied for the sixth-highest average score in the state, performing better than most of Georgia’s 181 school districts.
Cobb students scored 22.7 in English, 22.0 in math, 23.9 in reading and 22.7 in science. Those averages declined from 2021 by 1.3, 1.7, 1.2 and 1.2 points, respectively.
As the MDJ previously reported, Marietta City Schools also saw a slight slip in scores, with Marietta High, the district’s only high school, scoring an average composite of 22.9 for 2022, down from 23 the year prior.
Georgia's average score declined by one point this year.
Nationwide, the average of 19.8 was the lowest in more than 30 years.
“This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said when the national average was released in October. “The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure. These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic. They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Despite the decline, Cobb schools touted the district’s high performance relative to other Georgia districts in a news release.
“I am proud that I have the opportunity once again to praise the achievements of our students and the work our team of educators did to make the success possible. From the Georgia Milestones to the SAT, ACT, and Graduation Rate, the data shows we are a District of excellence, and we are committed to helping each student succeed,” Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain said in the release.
Walton High School led the district with an average score of 26, followed by Wheeler (25.2), Pope (25), Lassiter (24.7) and Kennesaw Mountain (24). Those five schools scored in the top 30 across Georgia.
All Cobb schools saw a decline in average score, ranging from half a point to more than two points.
Four Cobb students earned a perfect score of 36, the district said.
