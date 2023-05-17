As the school year draws to a close, the Cobb County School District honored teachers, administrators and staff this week at their annual retirement luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church.
This year, the school district saluted 239 retiring employees. Christopher Dale, with 40 years in the maintenance department, took home the award for longest tenure.
Those recognized at the luncheon have a combined 5,528 years of experience in the education system. What’s more, 37 retirees in attendance had 30 or more years of experience. The seven individuals with 35 or more years of experience are Lynda Clark, Patricia Peacock, Phyllis Smith, Amy West, Debra Lee, Chris Dale and Traci Blanchard.
“Thank you for everything you have done for this team," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told them. "We can't succeed without every single team member doing their job to the best of their ability, regardless of the position they play or role they fill. You've all played a critical part in the success of the Cobb School District. Enjoy your retirement!”
John Floresta, the district's chief strategy and accountability officer, thanked the superintendent, executive cabinet, and school board members who were able to attend.
"To our retirees, we wish you a fond farewell and thank you for your distinguished service," Floresta said. "We hope you have been and will continue to enjoy your retirement years."
Here is a list of the Cobb schools retirees from this year, accompanied by the number of years they served the district:
Terri Amt 7
Erica Anderson 16
Leslie Ayres 11
Penny Barnes 21
Pamela Barry 29
Dorothea Barzegar 20
Quintina Baumann 24
Robin Baumgarten 34
Rachel Beal 30
Robin Bearden 19
Maria Benedetto 15
Angela Birdsong 30
Angela Bivins 23
Traci Blanchard 35
Tamra Bolles 25
Katrina Bonds 26
Dana Bonham 16
Jennifer Boucher 22
Kathleen Bowden 14
Wanda Bowen 11
Jesse Bowles 27
Rhonda Brady 17
Janet Brannen 25
Dorothea Brantley 23
Sandra Brewton 4
Jennifer Briggs 32
Timothy Briggs 31
Sherrill Bryant 25
Deborah Buchman 31
Jennifer Buckner 17
Brian Burnaugh 21
Marla Buro 23
Allen Burrell 26
Monique Bussell 21
Melinda Butler 23
Steven Butler 21
Marvin Bynes 13
Constance Cahill 20
Diane Caldwell 21
Daniel Campagna 29
Sue Ann Carroll 21
Lynda Clark 35
Florence Cleveland 19
Teresa Coleman 34
Annie Collins 10
Rhonda Collins 3
Maria Zaldivar Cooper 15
Diane Cordova 20
Barry Cox 15
Cheri Craft 31
Rebecca Credille 15
Nancy Crenshaw 10
George Cronin 26
David Cunningham 20
Ersell Cunningham 13
Sandra Curley 29
Doralee Curry 11
Lieut Curry 11
Christopher Dale 40
Ansley Daniel 21
Kevin Daniel 30
Carolyn Davis 17
Loretta Davis 30
Beth DeLeva 24
Susan Denney 28
Gloria Denton 24
Robin DiNicolantonio 30
Audrey Dinoff 22
Janet Donald 30
Emily Dozier 28
Eraina Drain 27
Sandra Drew 19
Michelle East 29
Cynthia Edwards 29
Kristin Erbskorn 28
George Evans 6
Kathleen Fagan 25
Laura Falthzik 17
Laura Ferguson 29
Angela Fiechtl 23
Janice Flakes 7
Amy Ford 30
Cynthia Ford 20
Kimberly Frey 27
Jeanette Gall 22
Beverly Garriga 25
Renee Garriss 22
Joanna Gay 6
Linda Gilstrap 12
Elizabeth Glasper 27
Sharon Golden 17
Cynthia Goodson 7
Allison Grebe 24
Kendal Grebe 27
Susan Green 21
Sujata Grover 24
Kathleen Guertin 19
Berta Guzman 17
Laurie Habla 18
Bruce Hamm 24
Paige Harbuck 31
Dianne Harris 13
Patricia Healy 17
Karen Heard 27
Cynthia Hembree 21
Jan Hendrix 26
Angela Hicks 30
Ann Hons 10
Daphne Hopkins 31
Nettie Hoskins 15
Kris Hough 11
Jeanne Huck 31
Venesia Huff 29
Kathren Inman 25
Melody Ivy 24
Suzanne Jackson 11
Jennifer Jean 8
Dana Jones 29
Trelles Jones 23
Carroll Joyce 21
Barbara Kallas 10
Gina Kantor 26
Denise Keasler 30
Beverly Kell 33
Kenneth Keller 10
Steven Keuls 22
Brenda King 21
Leonard King 21
Randy King 0
Connie Kirshner 31
Helga Kulkarni 21
Kim Lamphere 25
Elizabeth Lauria 19
Debra Lee 36
Donna Lewis 19
Laura Lewis 18
Lori Loconte 27
Donna Long 33
Ramona Long 27
David Loudermilk 26
Ngar Chun Lui 16
Susan Lyle 17
Connie Major 11
Mary Jo Martucci 25
Aurelia Marzullo 29
Cynthia Matthews 29
Liss Maynard 30
Janell McClure 25
Peggy McClure-Greenough 25
Moira McDonough 17
Tami McIntire 17
Connie McLemore 23
Catherine Meier 18
Carmen Mills 23
Anna Misdom 22
Michele Mizzell 24
Michelle Moore-Greenblatt 28
Lisa Morgan 11
Susan Morgan 23
Virginia Morgan 28
Tammie Mosley 26
Marci Nadeau 22
Edie Neary 19
Deborah Nemitz 21
Bruce Nicol 17
Carol Nikin 27
Christi Osborne 28
Lisa Oswald 4
Kelly Paliskis 27
Nick Parker 10
Laura Pater 14
Patricia Peacock 35
Susann Trail Peck 30
Kevin Pena 10
Ann Pierce 13
Charlene Piper 20
Sylvia Pipkin 14
Mary Pope 17
Tammy Poteet 22
Paula Jo Powell 10
Cheryl Price 23
Lugenia Purnell 30
Eduardo Quiroga-Oquendo 16
Comfort Quist 10
Laura Ramirez-Chamberlin 15
John Reagan 26
Susan Rhone 25
Lydia Rhymer 18
Steven Riccard 29
Diane Rice 32
Bernadette Robinson 24
Marcia Robinson 24
Tammy Roemer 21
Jamie Gail Sawyer 28
Carolyn Schumacher 29
Christy Sheridan 30
William Shoemaker 23
Joannah Shoushtarian 19
Mark Shreiner 11
Dee Smith 30
Phyllis Smith 35
Scott Smith 25
Felix Soris Quezada 16
Ramona Spann 21
Laura Speer 24
Merrily Sproat 17
David Starnes 23
Laura Storch 24
Melody Stout 24
Jacqueline Sullivan 29
Shannon Surrency 21
Cindy Ann Szwec 32
Gina Tanner 32
Joni Taylor 11
Lori Taylor 31
Catherine Tommasello 12
Daisy Valentin 28
Jennifer Valeri 24
Gary Varner 23
Linda Wade 27
Michael Wagner 2
Mary Walpool 18
Glenda Watson 16
J. Randall Watts 30
Amy West 35
Laura Wheeler 24
Lenora Whisenant 17
Sharon White 22
Mary Whitehead 30
Janet Wiese 24
Curt Wilbanks 16
Lynne Williams 29
Penny Williams 21
Sonia Williamson 24
Rezenia Grant Wilson 21
Cynthia Winter 23
Sandra Womack 24
Annette Wynn 9
Daryl Zarbnisky 26
Christine Zugel 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.