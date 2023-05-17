The Cobb County Board of Education will be asked Thursday to give final approval to the district’s $1.5 billion fiscal year 2024 budget.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s proposed budget includes a tax cut and raises for district staff.
The board gave the budget tentative approval at its meeting last month, and is scheduled to vote on final approval at its Thursday night meeting.
The proposed budget includes raises for all full-time employees ranging from 7.5% to 12.1%.
Ragsdale has also proposed reducing the millage rate by 0.2 mills, from 18.9 to 18.7 mills.
Raises for teachers are funded in part by $2,000 raises for all Georgia teachers which were included in this year’s state budget.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said the raises are important to maintain the district’s teacher retention rate, which was 98% for the current school year.
“Because of our Cobb County citizens, we've been able to maintain an extremely high level of retention rate,” Scamihorn said.
Tax cut
The school board’s millage rate of 18.9 mills is one the district has maintained since 2007. Cobb schools plans to offset the revenue shortfall caused by lowering the millage rate with $87 million in reserves.
The district's general fund expenditures next year are expected to be $1.54 billion, up from $1.36 billion this year.
The board is scheduled to vote on approving the millage rate in July.
Cobb schools is forecasting a 13% growth in its property tax digest, the second consecutive year of double-digit growth.
Local revenues will fund about 55% of the district’s revenue. About 44% of the budget will be funded by the state. Lawmakers fully funded the state’s quality basic education formula this year.
Scamihorn views the tax cut as a thank you to residents, who have consistently voted to levy a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax on themselves. The so-called Ed-SPLOST provides hundreds of millions of dollars which fund capital projects and infrastructure improvements.
“We’re finally to a place where we can show our appreciation to our voters, our constituents, and let them know that we appreciate all the years, the decades really, of SPLOST support,” Scamihorn said. “That significantly helps our district to stay as one of the top in the nation.”
School board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, while glad for the proposed millage rollback, said some residents are asking for more relief.
“The challenge is, as people have received their assessments in the mail over the last week or so … the amount of increase that people are seeing is substantial, and it looks like it's countywide,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins said his colleague on the board, David Banks, is interested in a larger tax cut. Banks couldn’t be reached for comment.
Staffing up
The budget includes funding to add about 234 new staff. That includes more than $900,000 for the hiring of 11 more uniformed police officers, known as school resource officers. The new hires would bring the number of officers in the district to about 77.
New staff allotments also include 39 special education instructional staff, at a cost of $3.6 million, and 59 staff to support math and literacy intervention, at a cost of $6.6 million.
The budget would allocate $10.9 million for 99 undesignated allotments, which the district can deploy as needed for a variety of jobs, including counselors.
Hutchins said mental health support for students has been a priority of his.
“That is one of those spaces where we can apply additional support persons to those schools that need it, based on the data, based on, basically, principals asking for it. I'm glad to see that in the budget,” Hutchins said.
In other business, the board is set to vote on a $21.5 million construction contract for a new gymnasium at South Cobb High School. The gym, funded by Ed-SPLOST V funds, is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.
The board will also consider purchasing new scoreboards for Allatoona and Hillgrove high schools, at a cost of about $480,000.
A public hearing on the district’s budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. The board meets at the district’s central office at 514 Glover Street.
