The Cobb Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the long-awaited rebuild of Eastvalley Elementary School at its monthly meeting Thursday.
The board will be asked to approve a $36.7 million contract with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc., of Bremen, that would move the school from its current campus on Lower Roswell Road to the former East Cobb Middle School campus on Holt Road. East Cobb Middle moved to its current location on Terrell Mill Road in 2018, and the old middle school building was demolished last December.
Eastvalley's campus was built in the 1960s and holds more than 700 students. The new campus is expected to be completed by May 2023 and will open to students for the 2023-24 academic year, according to the agenda.
Funding for the project will come from the county's current education sales tax.
The board is also expected to vote Thursday on a contract for another SPLOST-funded project: a new athletic complex at Walton High School featuring a baseball field and tennis courts.
The complex will cost $6.7 million to build and is expected to be completed by December.
In other business, the board will be asked to approve renovations to McEachern High School's alumni hall and the football field's scoreboard.
The McEachern Endowment Fund will finance both projects. The alumni hall renovation will cost $967,485, while the scoreboard will cost $264,814.
Additionally, the school board is expected to approve the replacement of flooring at LaBelle and Milford elementary schools and new roofing at North Cobb High School — all funded by the education sales tax. The latter project is expected to be completed in September and will cost over $3 million, according to the agenda.
The board will meet for its work session at 1 p.m. and its voting session at 7 p.m. at the Cobb County School District Central Office on 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
