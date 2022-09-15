The Cobb school board plans to revisit Thursday the case of a Campbell High School student who was expelled for violating the district's drug policy, according the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The student, identified as "N.G.," previously had his expulsion overturned by the Georgia Board of Education, before a second hearing in August during which the district again found him guilty.
The MDJ has reached out to Cobb County schools to confirm the report. The district has in the past declined to comment on specific disciplinary matters.
Per the state’s review of the case, in September 2021, N.G. was stopped by an assistant principal who observed the student had glassy eyes. School officials later found what was believed by a school police officer to be a vape device containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The district moved to expel N.G. from the school, after which he appealed to the Cobb Board of Education, which upheld the district's decision.
After he appealed to the Georgia Board of Education, state lawyers found N.G.'s due process rights were violated when Cobb school officials failed to provide the student's mother reasonable notice of the charges against him.
Lawyers representing the student (including from the SPLC) also questioned whether the county met its burden of proof, if the punishment was in line with state law and whether the county considered N.G.'s special education support in its decision. The state sided with Cobb schools on those three issues.
Last month, the district held a second hearing finding the student guilty, but not meting out any further punishment. The SPLC called the move "retaliatory," and said N.G. has since moved out of Cobb County and obtained his GED.
The SPLC has repeatedly accused the district of applying discriminatory discipline practices, a charge the district has denied.
Thursday, the SPLC said, the school board will vote whether to affirm the second guilty determination.
"We believe that this decision, led by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, was an illegal act of retaliation for N.G.’s successful appeal to the state board of education, and should be reversed by the Cobb County Board of Education at Thursday's meeting," Claire Sherburne, a senior SPLC attorney, said in a news release.
