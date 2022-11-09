Changes to language in Cobb School District rules related to an education bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp are among the topics the Cobb school board is scheduled to consider at its meeting on Thursday.
The law, known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, granted parents the right to review instructional material and curriculum at the start of each school year, among other provisions. One policy change the Cobb school board will consider Thursday concerns a part of the law dealing with recording and photographing children at school.
Under the District Administrative Rule “Monitoring and Recording of Staff and Students,” the district’s Policy and Planning office is proposing the addition of language taken directly from the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
The language, which includes changes recommended by board law firm Parker Poe, says, “Parents may provide written notice to the school Principal within the first 10 days of the school year, or within 10 days of the student’s enrollment, that photographs, video, and/or voice recordings of his or her student are not permitted, subject to applicable public safety and security exceptions in accordance with (the Parents’ Bill of Rights). This does not apply to recordings created and maintained by CCSDPD solely as law enforcement records.”
Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, told the MDJ the Parents’ Bill of Rights proposed by legislators earlier this year codified rights parents already had.
“The board most likely is just trying to codify some of the things into policy to say that they’re following the intent of the bill,” Hubbard said, adding the changes appeared innocuous.
Board member Randy Scamihorn confirmed as much when reached by the MDJ Tuesday.
The board will also go over the district's legislative priorities for the 2022-23 school year at its meetings tomorrow, an action Hubbard said is standard for all school districts in the state.
The board's agenda does not list the legislative priorities that will be reviewed.
The board meets at 1:30 p.m. for its work session and at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting at 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
