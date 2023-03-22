Development Authority of Cobb County representatives are scheduled to share details about a proposed $500 million mixed-use development with the Cobb school board Thursday.
In November, the development authority granted developer Goldenrod Companies its $159.5 million bond request for the project in a 4-3 vote. Known as "the Henry," it would include two towers mixing retail, residential and hospitality.
The first tower would be parallel to Circle 75 Parkway and include retail on lower floors, apartments overhead, and a pedestrian bridge connecting to The Battery Atlanta. The second would likewise feature retail and a 250-room hotel.
The development authority brings projects before the school board to discuss their anticipated impact on the school district, although the school board has no veto power over the proposals.
Nelson Geter, executive director of the development authority, said the school district will reap significant tax benefits from the project, based both on the $160 million abatement and the $340 million the developer is investing in the development.
In other business Thursday, the school board will consider approving nearly $16 million for upgrades to the Lassiter High School Theater.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is also scheduled to discuss the possibility of a multipurpose facility, with the agenda listing that the board could potentially take action on the item Thursday, though it is not listed for a vote.
John Floresta, the district's chief strategy and accountability officer, did not respond to the MDJ's request for comment by press time.
In July 2021, the school board struck a commencement and special events center estimated at $40 million from the list of the sixth cycle of the district's special-purpose, local-option sales tax.
Board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins said during the July 2021 debate over the event center, "I believe in the center and its purpose."
He qualified his support by noting there were other pressing concerns the district needed to first address before moving forward with the project.
"I am caught between the rock and the hard place on this one, simply because … my kids are in buildings where the roof leaks," Hutchins said at the time. "One child started in kindergarten, he’s in middle school now — it’s still leaking. It is problematic because it’s not a one-off. We have several buildings like that across the county, and so a better use of the funds first is to make sure we handle our business of making sure buildings are safe, kids are in an opportune learning environment.”
At the time, board member Randy Scamihorn said he was "on the fence" about the center, having heard negative feedback from some of his constituents.
While it is unclear what exactly Ragsdale plans to propose in his multipurpose facility presentation, Scamihorn did say he is interested in what the superintendent will bring to the board.
"It's my firm opinion that the district staff is always looking for ways to improve the safety, education and operations of our district," Scamihorn said.
Here are some of the other items the board will consider Thursday:
- $4.9 million to renovate the classroom building and parking at Wheeler High School;
- $1.5 million to fund portable classroom expenses in the district;
- $846,300 for restroom renovations and plumbing improvements at Russell and Sope Creek elementary schools.
The board meets Thursday at noon at 514 Glover St. in Marietta for its work session, and at the same location at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting.
