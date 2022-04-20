Cobb County School District residents and school board members will get their first look Thursday at a proposed budget for the coming school year, a budget whose proposed revenues and expenditures both exceed $1.4 billion.
Few details regarding the proposed budget were available Wednesday. District spokeswoman Nan Kiel did not answer questions regarding changes the budget might introduce. School board Chairman David Chastain said he would be hearing the proposed budget’s details for the first time at Thursday’s hearing “like everybody else.”
But he’ll be watching for details regarding a $2,000 raise for Georgia’s teachers, approved earlier this year by the state legislature, and the impact of skyrocketing home values within the district. More than half of the district’s revenue comes from property taxes the district levies.
"I'm anticipating that we as a board, we as a district, even though ... it seems like there's more money than normal, I think we would still be conservative," he said.
Interested parties can weigh in on the proposed budget at a 6:30 p.m. hearing Thursday. The school board will then be asked to tentatively approve the budget at its evening voting session, which begins at 7 p.m.
Final approval of the budget is expected in May.
In other business Thursday, the board will be asked to approve several multi-million-dollar architecture and construction contracts.
Those include a $6.8 million contract with Atlanta-based Manhattan Construction Company to build a classroom addition at Hillgrove High School, and a $5 million contract with Triad Construction Company, also of Atlanta, to build a classroom addition at Lovinggood Middle School. If approved, both projects would be funded by the county’s education sales tax, or Ed-SPLOST V.
The board will also be asked to approve a $1.6 million contract with Kennesaw-based Swofford Construction Inc. to upgrade the plumbing at McEachern High, a project that would also be funded by Ed-SPLOST V.
The board will also consider a $3.4 million contract with CGLS Architects, of Atlanta, for architectural and engineering services for upgrades, renovations and a classroom replacement at Sprayberry High School, as well as an $846,000 contract for the same for a gym replacement at South Cobb High School.
Finally, the district is asking the board for about $1.2 million to purchase 10 propane-fueled school buses.
The Cobb school board will meet at 514 Glover St., Marietta, on Thursday for a work session with public comment at 2 p.m., followed by an executive session. The board will return for a budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. and a voting session with public comment at 7 p.m.
