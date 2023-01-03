The Cobb Board of Education will decide on its newest chair Thursday, with Republican David Chastain wrapping up his year leading the board.
Chastain told the MDJ Tuesday that he would not speculate on his replacement, though he said he is prepared to manage the election of the new chair and vice chair at Thursday’s meeting.
Four Republicans and three Democrats comprise the board, with incoming Democratic members Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis set to be sworn in at the start of Thursday’s meeting, per Chastain.
Of the four Republicans on the board, all have previously served as chair one or more times with the exception of David Banks. Lacking a majority vote, a Democrat hasn't served as chair for years, although it has been known to happen. The late Betty Gray, for example, a veteran Cobb County educator and Democrat, served as school board chair during her tenure despite the Republican majority, such was their respect for her leadership.
The senior Democratic board member, Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, said he is not interested in the role, though he would like to see a chair who puts aside partisan politics and focuses on the children of Cobb County schools.
“I’m looking for nonpartisan leadership, leadership that can embrace that and actually do the work of kids and keep all the partisan garbage out the window, because that’s not helping kids and that’s not helping our school district,” Hutchins said.
Davis said she is excited to officially begin serving on the school board Thursday.
Though she is not sure about who she will be supporting for the chairmanship, Davis told the MDJ she agrees with Hutchins: She is looking for a chair who is "open-minded and willing to work collaboratively with all members of the board to make sure we're doing what's best for our Cobb schools and our students."
Hutchins said he is not yet sure about who is best suited to lead by putting students over politics, though he did float the name of Republican board member Brad Wheeler, who was Hutchins’s P.E. teacher at Pebblebrook High School, as a possible candidate for the role.
However, Hutchins did not confirm he would be nominating Wheeler for the chairmanship.
“I will be looking for someone that I can trust that would be able to operate in that capacity,” Hutchins said.
For his part, Wheeler, who served as board chair in 2020, said he would be willing to serve if a majority of his fellow board members selected him for the role.
Republican board member Randy Scamihorn, who succeeded Wheeler as chair in 2021, also said he would serve again if chosen by his peers.
“I could take or leave it,” Scamihorn said. “If the board wants me to be the chair, I’ll be glad to serve. I won’t refuse it, but I’m not seeking it.”
The Cobb school board will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:00 p.m. at 514 Glover St. in Marietta.
