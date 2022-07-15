MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Education voted Thursday to maintain a general fund millage rate of 18.9 mills, the same tax rate it has levied since 2007, at the recommendation of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Rising property values combined with the same millage rate is expected to bring the school system approximately $70 million more in local property tax revenue next year.
The board approved the millage rate 4-1-1. Board members Dr. Jaha Howard voted against, and David Banks abstained. Charisse Davis was absent — David Chastain, the chair, said she was out sick.
Approval came after Howard unsuccessfully sought to lower the millage rate to 18.8 mills.
In May, the board unanimously approved the district’s $1.4 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes raises of 8.5% to 13.1% for all non-temporary employees, described by Ragsdale as the largest raise in the history of the district. That vote also gave tentative approval to a general fund millage rate of 18.9 mills.
Powered by surging real estate values, Cobb saw this year’s property tax digest increase by a double-digit percentage for the first time in two decades. The school district’s digest rose by 11.55% (Cobb County’s budget is based on digest growth of 12.3%, but Cobb schools does not collect property taxes in the city of Marietta, which has its own school district.)
District staff estimate the digest growth will produce revenue growth in the range of $69 million to $72 million in the coming fiscal year.
Banks said before Thursday’s vote that he’d like district staff to give a presentation ahead of next year’s budget that looks at lowering the millage rate to 18 mills, or even 17.5 mills.
“That way we can evaluate, do we really need to keep our millage rate at the rate it is now, since also, our student population has actually started to decline,” Banks said. “So there's a lot of questions that need to be answered that I have … I have some reservations.”
Board member Tre Hutchins also said he’d like to see a menu of options from staff, whether that means lowering or raising the rate, based on the district’s needs.
“I do know that hearing from constituents, based on where we are as a nation, it is challenging for people currently. All I'm receiving is that we need to consider rolling back to some degree,” Hutchins said.
Ragsdale said staff would perform an analysis at a later date, but for this year’s budget, he strongly recommended keeping the millage at 18.9.
State law sets a ceiling of 20 mills, Ragsdale added. Some districts have higher rates, but only because they set them before that law was passed, and are grandfathered in. Were Cobb to raise its millage rate to 20 mills, it would net $30 million more, so “it's not like we would win the lottery,” the superintendent said.
Ragsdale said he was proud that Cobb has maintained the 18.9 millage rate for so long, even in difficult economic times.
“I am a property owner as well in Cobb County, and I do understand the increase in property taxes, and the difficulty that it brings,” Ragsdale said. “But I also understand the difficulty that our employees have as well, of trying to survive in this era of the highest inflation that we have seen in our lifetime.”
But Howard, citing the digest growth, made a motion “in the spirit of fiscal conservatism” to lower the millage rate to 18.8 mills.
Board attorney Suzann Wilcox pointed out that state law requires the budget be balanced. If Howard’s amendment passes, she said, the board would need to have a concurrent budget adjustment.
“Although it’s honorable, and commendable, the budget has been set for this year, our raises have went out, and I will not vote against our teachers,” said board member Randy Scamihorn.
Howard’s motion failed 2-3-1, with only Howard and Hutchins in support, Banks voting “present,” and Chastain, Scamihorn and Brad Wheeler opposed.
Then came the 4-1-1 vote to approve the 18.9 millage rate.
To collect the same revenue as last year and avoid the tax increase, the district would have had to roll back the millage rate to 16.719 mills.
For a home worth $350,000, the tax increase passed Thursday requires the owner to pay $283.53 more in school property taxes. For a home worth $500,000, the increase amounts to $436.20 more in taxes.
