MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Education appointed Catherine Mallanda as the new chief academic officer for the district Thursday.
Mallanda was promoted from her post as principal of Walton High School.
At the request of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Mallanda’s promotion and three other appointments were approved unanimously by the board at a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.
Pope High School will be led by a new principal, Matthew Bradford, who was promoted from his post as assistant principal of Wheeler High School. He replaces Tom Flugum, who retired in June.
Marilyn Thomas was appointed director of South Cobb Early Learning Center, from her post as assistant principal of LaBelle Elementary.
Brenda Carter was appointed assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning Support and Specialized Services, from her post as director of Special Student Services.
“Excited to welcome Dr. Mallanda to the team, excited about what she will do,” Ragsdale said after the vote. “Also Brenda Carter … just excited to see both of them stepping into those leadership roles on the cabinet and executive cabinet team. So excited about that, appreciate the support from the board for those positions.”
Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain said after the meeting that the district provides many opportunities for its educators to climb the career ladder.
“The superintendent had to fill some vacancies and that's his job. And we trust him to make the right decisions … Part of it is having a good back bench so that when things happen, people retire, people get other opportunities elsewhere, that we can fill in from within our organization, because that's half the battle, is already understanding the Cobb School District,” Chastain told the MDJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.