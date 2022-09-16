Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain listens as Superintendent Chris Ragsdale explains proposed rules for attendee conduct at board meetings during a work session Thursday at the school district’s central office on Glover Street in Marietta.
MARIETTA — The Cobb school board Thursday approved rules for attendee conduct during board meetings, a move which Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said aligns the district with state law.
The board passed the rules in a 6-1 vote, with board member Charisse Davis opposed, after the board amended the rules at a work session earlier in the day. The changes came after concerns raised by board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy Tre' Hutchins. Howard took issue with part of the proposal he said would have given the board chair too much discretion in removing disruptive audience members. Hutchins, meanwhile, said some of the draft’s language was redundant.
“Unfortunately, as the case seems to be more times than not, misinformation, disinformation, presenting information as fact when it’s not, seems to be the common denominator today, so let me just take a minute to kind of clear some of this up,” Ragsdale said about the rules at the work session. “This is very similar to the policies we have brought forward, aligning ourselves, getting us in compliance with the law, as the legislature has passed various pieces of legislation.”
The rules were drafted after the Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 588, which mandates all school boards adopt “rules of conduct for public meetings” by Oct. 1 of this year. It notes a member of the public may be removed “for an actual disruption of the proceedings,” as defined by those rules.
During public comment at Thursday night’s meeting, Melissa Martin referred to Ragsdale’s statement earlier in the day about misinformation.
“Is it misinformation based on a state law, something needed by Oct. 1, or is it July?” Martin said. “What happened in July? Were parents angry and fearful about a sudden ‘guns everywhere’ policy voted on with zero input from the community or law enforcement, of which we still have not received an update?”
Martin was referring to the board’s July meeting, when audience members chanted “delay the vote” on an item to place armed, non-police personnel in schools, a protest that forced a short recess, and later, led to board Chairman David Chastain shouting into his microphone to finish conducting the meeting.
