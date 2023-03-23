Two years ago, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale requested the inclusion of a $40 million facility to host the district’s graduation ceremonies and other special events on the district's special-purpose, local-option sales tax list.
At the time, the Cobb school board opted to strike it from the list over concerns that it would take money away from aging schools requiring maintenance.
On Thursday, the board gave the green light to a new proposal from Ragsdale for a $50 million, 8,000-seat multipurpose facility and accompanying parking deck.
The vote was 6-1, with board member Becky Sayler opposed.
The only advance notice of the proposal on the school board agenda were the words “Multipurpose Facility (for potential action).”
When asked about the item Wednesday, board members Randy Scamihorn and Leroy Tre' Hutchins told the MDJ they did not know what Ragsdale would be presenting, while neither Ragsdale nor his staff returned calls for comment on the matter.
Ragsdale told the board Thursday there is a "very pressing" need for the facility, as the district continues to pay a high price to rent Kennesaw State University’s Convocation Center for commencement and remains unable to host all graduating students’ family members who wish to attend, as there is a ticket limit for the KSU center.
The district does not yet have a location for the building and deck, nor is there a timeline for its construction or opening, though Ragsdale said his staff would immediately begin looking for land in a central location the district can purchase.
Unlike the July 2021 proposal for a $40 million center, the building approved Thursday will not use any funds from the district’s SPLOST revenue, Ragsdale said. It will instead be paid for using $23.4 million from reserves set aside after the sale of multiple district properties and another $26.6 million from present and future funds designated for capital improvements.
Sayler, the lone vote of opposition to the facility, said she did not view it as the “pressing need” Ragsdale called it, instead pointing to improvements to older schools that should be more of a priority.
“I’m really cautious about this kind of spending right now knowing what some of our schools look like currently,” Sayler said.
Improvements to schools would be funded by SPLOST dollars, Ragsdale responded, and he reiterated that SPLOST funding would not be used for the facility.
Sayler’s comments reflected those made by her colleague, Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, during the debate over the facility two years back.
At that time, Hutchins said he supported the idea of the facility but was more concerned about addressing upgrades at aging schools.
Hutchins also made mention of his concern for facilities still in need of upgrades at Thursday’s meeting, but he struck a different chord about support for the facility during discussion of Ragsdale’s proposal.
“I am closer to ‘yes’ than I’ve ever been concerning this matter,” Hutchins said.
He asked for a comprehensive plan for deferred maintenance of district facilities from Ragsdale and his staff.
Hutchins also sought to delay the vote to the board’s evening meeting, as he said he had a question related to the proposal better suited for the board's executive session behind closed doors.
After making the motion, Hutchins said he thought delaying the vote until after the executive session would lead to unanimous support from the board for the facility.
However, Hutchins withdrew his motion after he consulted with Sayler on the dais, and after board member Randy Scamihorn said he would not support the motion.
Scamihorn and fellow board member David Chastain said during discussion of the proposal that the time is now to move forward with the building, as it will only get more expensive to construct in the future.
It would also be more challenging to find land for the building if the district delayed it to a later date, Chastain added.
Jeff Hubbard, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said he thought the facility was "a wonderful idea" and referenced a similar project undertaken in Clayton County.
"While you've got the money...and, like the superintendent said, as much as you have to pay to other vendors, if you can make it for your own, have a shelf life on it for 40 to 50 years, why not do it," Hubbard said.
