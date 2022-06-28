Due to a rise in assessed property values in the county of more than 12%, the Cobb County School District is estimated to collect an additional $65 million in local property tax revenue next fiscal year.
Cobb schools has tentatively adopted a general fund millage rate of 18.9 mills, the same rate it has had since 2007. Since assessments are increasing, the steady millage rate amounts to a tax increase — under state law, local governments are required to advertise it as such.
Were the district to institute a “rollback” of the millage rate — lowering the rate so its tax revenues would be the same as last year’s and resulting in no tax increase — it would set the rate at 16.719 mills.
District staff say that the rapid digest growth over the past year — the first double-digit increase in more than 20 years — will result in $65 million more revenue in fiscal 2023. The district’s fiscal year runs from the beginning of July through the end of the following June.
The school board will host three public hearings to receive comment on the millage rate, as is required by state law.
Two hearings are scheduled for Thursday, July 7: one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 6:05 p.m. The final hearing is scheduled for the following Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. The hearings will be held in the boardroom at the district’s central office at 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
The board plans to formally adopt the millage rate at its 7 p.m. meeting on July 14.
