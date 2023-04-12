Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is scheduled to unveil his proposed budget for the coming school year at Thursday's Cobb school board meeting.
The public has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposal at a 6:30 p.m. public hearing. The board will be asked to give the budget tentative approval at its 7 p.m. board meeting.
Final approval of the budget is expected at the board's May 18 meeting.
Details of the budget have not yet been released by the district, and three board members said Wednesday they hadn't yet seen the full proposal.
"I think there’s going to be a pay raise, but I don’t know how much," said board member Randy Scamihorn.
Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler told the MDJ he "hadn't seen it completely yet," though he has some knowledge about what will be proposed.
"One of the things is ... 90 something-plus percent of our expenses are people, whether they're officers or teachers or whatever," Wheeler said, "so that's always a big consideration of what you're looking at there."
Board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins said he hopes the budget includes additional funding to hire more school counselors.
"Coming back from COVID, mental health has been a big concern," Hutchins said. "That can also help with some of the rising discipline numbers we're seeing."
Scamihorn, meanwhile, said school safety is his biggest concern.
"We have to be correct all the time, and the bad guys only have to get it right once," Scamihorn said.
The budgeting process also requires the board to set a millage rate for the county's property owners. The school board currently taxes homeowners at a rate of 18.9 mills, a rate it has maintained since 2007.
Last year, the school district's tax digest grew by 11.55%. By maintaining the millage rate, the board raised the amount of taxes it collects. The Cobb Tax Assessor's Office is projecting similar growth in this year's digest, powered by rising real estate prices.
Some board members last year proposed rolling back the millage rate given the steep rise in the tax digest. But Ragsdale advised against it, since they had already passed a budget based on a millage rate of 18.9 mills before voting on the millage rate. State law requires the school board to have a balanced budget, so any rollback would have had to include cuts to the budget the board had just passed.
Hutchins said he believes there is some appetite among board members to roll the millage back this year.
“I think we’re in a position to do it, because it looks like the state of Georgia is doing well, it looks like Cobb County is doing well, that we should be able to assist families further,” Hutchins said.
Wheeler said the rate could be rolled back if it’s the “responsible” thing to do. He cautioned against rolling the rate back, if it meant the board would have to raise the rate in a year or two.
Scamihorn said he might be interested in a rollback.
“We as board members have talked about that, so I’m always interested in trying to show our appreciation … to our supporters, which is our constituents.”
Other action
In other business Thursday, the board will be asked to approve architects for an array of projects in the district, including the $50 million, 8,000-seat multipurpose facility approved by the board last month.
The board approved the facility by a 6-1 vote last month. The proposed architect for the building is Cumberland-based Chapman, Griffin, Lanier, Sussenbach, Inc., and the proposed fee for their services is $2.5 million.
While Ragsdale said the multipurpose facility would address the pressing need for a central location where most of the district's high school graduations would be hosted, it will also serve as a site for other events.
Examples of events the building might host include science fairs, robotic competitions, fine arts presentations, standardized test administration, band performances, JROTC exercises and college and job fairs, Ragsdale said.
It will also host special events and has the potential to be the site of basketball tournaments, he added.
The board will be asked to approve the architects or engineers for four more projects in the district:
- About $700,000 to SSOE Group for services related to Harrison High and Garrett Middle renovations;
- $270,000 to Smallwood, Reynolds. Stewart, Stewart for services related to Blackwell Elementary renovations;
- $256,000 to BLP Enclosure Engineering for services related to roof replacement at Lindley Middle;
- $208,000 to Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews, Moore for services related to renovations at Shallowford Falls Elementary.
The Cobb school board will meet at 514 Glover St., Marietta, on Thursday for a work session with public comment at 2 p.m., followed by an executive session. The board will return for a budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. and a voting session with public comment at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.