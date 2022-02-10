Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Cobb Board of Education extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's contract through 2025 in a 4-3 vote Thursday night.
MARIETTA — The Cobb school board extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract through 2025 in a party-line vote Thursday night.
The extension adds one year to Ragsdale’s existing contract, which previously would have expired in 2024.
Ragsdale said during the meeting he appreciated the board’s “vote of confidence.”
“Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn,” he told members of the board, “and I appreciate you acknowledging that.”
The board approved the extension 4-3, with Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard, Leroy “Tre” Hutchins and Charisse Davis in opposition.
Since he was hired as district superintendent in 2015, Ragsdale’s contract has been extended every year in February or March so that it remains at the maximum three years allowed under Georgia law.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.