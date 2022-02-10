Ragsdale at CCSD BOE meeting 2/10/22 (copy)

The Cobb Board of Education extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's contract through 2025 in a 4-3 vote Thursday night.  

 Zach Edmondson

MARIETTA — The Cobb school board extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract through 2025 in a party-line vote Thursday night.

The extension adds one year to Ragsdale’s existing contract, which previously would have expired in 2024.

Ragsdale said during the meeting he appreciated the board’s “vote of confidence.”

“Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn,” he told members of the board, “and I appreciate you acknowledging that.”

The board approved the extension 4-3, with Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard, Leroy “Tre” Hutchins and Charisse Davis in opposition.

Since he was hired as district superintendent in 2015, Ragsdale’s contract has been extended every year in February or March so that it remains at the maximum three years allowed under Georgia law.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.