MARIETTA — In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Cobb school board members and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale discussed school safety systems at a Thursday work session.
“There is no quick fix or solution that will instantly make all schools immune to acts of evil. You cannot ban evil,” Ragsdale said. “We as educators must make sure we are putting into place all measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff, and that their safety always remains our top priority.”
To that end, Ragsdale said the district plans to have a new alert system, Centegix, up and running at all district schools by Aug. 1, ahead of the new school year.
Employees wearing Centegix badges can press a button to trigger an alert in the event of an attack, Ragsdale said. The system allows police, administrators and 911 dispatchers to see which school is under threat, where in the school the alert was issued from, and the type of incident that was reported.
The district conducted a proof-of-concept with Centegix that satisfied district staff, Ragsdale said.
Next school year, every school will have at least one unannounced code red drill to test the system, Ragsdale said.
“This does not mean we will show up and issue a code red without announcing that it is a drill,” Ragsdale said. “That is very important for everyone to realize. This also does not mean we will have someone acting as an intruder to test protocols, we will not.”
While acknowledging the stress placed on students when “contemplating a tragic event,” the superintendent said that “perfect practice makes perfect,” and that drills could save lives in the event of an attack. He also called on parents to discuss the drills with their children to prepare them.
New system in place
Centegix is meant to replace Alertpoint, a previous security system used in Cobb schools. In February 2021, a false “code red” Alertpoint alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials announced the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.
Given the issues that Alertpoint had, board member Dr. Jaha Howard asked if the board could receive a presentation from Centegix about the company and its product.
“The company can have amazing goals, and we can have shared goals. But trust has to do with competency as well, we know that Alertpoint, we invested a lot with Alertpoint.”
Not in public, Ragsdale responded, but board members will receive more details about Centegix in executive session. The superintendent had said earlier that publicly discussing the finer points of security systems has the potential to put lives at risk.
Board member Randy Scamihorn reiterated that point, suggesting that sharing too many details could be exploited by a would-be attacker.
“Just don't talk about it,” Scamihorn said. “I know it's curiosity, it's human nature to want to know. Evil will seek out information. … And safety is compromised when information gets out at different levels.”
The MDJ reported in 2017 that the district spent $5 million on the Alertpoint system. Details on the cost of implementing Centegix across the district were not immediately available Thursday.
Board member Charisse Davis asked about training teachers in Centegix, since she’d heard there were issues with teachers not knowing how to use Alertpoint.
“Well, that's actually based on incorrect information,” Ragsdale said.
The superintendent contended that in schools where Alertpoint badges were distributed, training was provided. In some schools, however, badges were not distributed.
“There are teachers that work for us that are saying they don't have what they need to be able to utilize that with any kind of effectiveness, we should be listening to that,” Davis said. “...I just want to make sure we're open to receiving that feedback.”
Responded Ragsdale, “Well, it's actually not feedback, because they had not been trained, they had not received the badges.”
“The system (Alertpoint) was up and running,” he continued. “And I'm not going to be able to go into detail publicly, but you can get additional detail by simply picking up the phone and calling me anytime you'd like to, because the system was up and running. And it was fully functioning.”
Another board member, Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, asked how students would know what to do in the event of an attack. Ragsdale said the code red drills will prepare students. Centegix, he added, is simply a tool to expedite communication, to “save time, save lives.” Instructions for students remain the same, no matter what technology is being used to communicate emergencies.
Other measures
Aside from Centegix, Ragsdale said the district’s police force counts 70 officers, many of whom have SWAT, bomb squad, canine and military experience.
He also cited the Vector tip line and the Cobb Schools Concerned Cops, a mentoring program for at-risk students, as steps the district has taken to improve safety.
The superintendent reiterated that he does not support arming teachers.
“If our top priority is staff and students safety, wouldn't that mean that armed teachers would now have teaching as a second priority, and more importantly, a second job? We're asking teachers to do too much already,” he said.
Ragsdale is open, however, to adding additional armed personnel at schools, and said the district would look at that option in the future.
Public comment
During the work session’s public comment period, Cobb parent Mindy Seger, who spearheaded the movement opposing east Cobb cityhood, asked the board to partner with the Be SMART gun safety program, which encourages securing guns, modeling responsible gun behavior and other measures.
Seger added that one of her children, who will be a high school freshman in August, was in kindergarten when the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut occurred, and in fourth grade when the school shooting in Parkland, Florida occurred.
“It just keeps happening, and I have to keep explaining that to my younger elementary-age children,” Seger said. “This mom has had enough, and I solemnly swear I'm not going anywhere.”
Local activist Jennifer Susko, a former district counselor, recalled the Alertpoint false alarm, and said many teachers were unfamiliar with the system. Students and staff had never heard that alarm before, and many thought it was a real attack, she said, causing fear and confusion.
"Remember that the failure of Alertpoint and this leadership who oversaw its flawed implementation could have resulted in me telling an entirely different story, or not being able to tell a story at all," Susko said. "Will Centegix be different, and how will deadly errors be prevented?"
