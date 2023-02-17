The Cobb school board approved the district's roadmap for the next five years in a divided vote Thursday night.
The board split 4-3 in approving the district's strategic plan for 2023-2028, with its three Democrats – Leroy Tre' Hutchins, Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis – voting no.
In comments before the vote was taken, Davis thanked Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and his staff "for putting together the outline of a strategic plan."
Davis said she did a thorough review of the plan, looked at those of other school districts and government agencies "to identify best practices" and met with district staff to discuss the plan.
She also mentioned "community feedback," alluding to a town hall she and the board's other two Democrats held a week prior to Thursday's meeting.
"My concern continues to be the lack of clear measurable outcomes, and/or benchmarks to gauge progress," Davis said.
She called for collaboration between the board, Ragsdale and his staff "to identify measurable outcomes that are aligned to the goals and priorities currently presented in the plan at the district level."
She also asked that staff provide consistent updates on progress in the district and how agenda items connect to the plan.
Hutchins said community members he spoke to at the town hall expressed sentiments similar to those Davis shared.
"I still have consternation in regards to the strategic plan as written and as designed right here in front of us," Hutchins said.
Hutchins added, "The board goals are spot-on. I believe we're moving in the right direction, but I do believe to be our best we can take it one step further, not just to satisfy the needs of this board, but also the community at large."
Sayler followed after Hutchins' criticisms of the plan.
"I love the goals, I think the goals are great, but I think without specifying how we measure them, there's too much guesswork," Sayler said.
Sayler said she understands "that strategic plans are a high-level view," something Republican board member Randy Scamihorn mentioned in his pushback against the Democrats' concerns after their town hall.
“If you try to put everything into one document ... it would become a cumbersome document. ... It’s supposed to be a 100,000-foot kind of plan, and then you work down from there,” he said.
However, in her remarks Thursday night Sayler cited the Georgia School Boards Association's definition of "strategic plan" to clarify her concerns.
"They do specify that...effective board governance strategic plans are defined as having performance measures and objectives, so I think we're missing a building block on this," she said.
Scamihorn spoke after the three Democrats at Thursday's meeting, asserting the Cobb School District's status as the best in the business is reflected in data already collected.
"I think what we have is differing opinions on how we report what we're doing, but the senior staff, periodically, regularly, gives us updates on literacy, on construction, on myriad of items," Scamihorn said.
He reiterated his view that the difference in opinions on the plan between Democrats and Republicans is a matter of brevity versus cumbersomeness.
"How brief do we want the strategic plan? Do we want it to be a cumbersome document of 100, 200, 300, 500 pages? Or do we want it to set the direction that we as a district want it to go, and then we show reports as we get there," Scamihorn said. "Is there always room for improvement? Yes, but we're well on our way to doing what we need to be doing."
