MARIETTA — The Cobb school board gave tentative approval to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s $1.5 billion budget for fiscal 2024 Thursday night, a budget that includes teacher raises and a tax cut.
The vote was 7-0. A final vote is scheduled for the board’s May 18 meeting.
Included in the budget are pay raises for all full-time employees of the district, ranging from 7.5% to 12.1%, as well as a reduction in the district’s millage rate from 18.9 to 18.7 mills.
There is also more than $900,000 budgeted for the hiring of 11 more uniformed police officers, known as school resource officers, to the Cobb County School District Police Department.
Ragsdale said the new hires would bring the number of officers in the district to about 77.
In other business, the board approved the following contracts:
♦ About $700,000 to SSOE Group for services related to Harrison High and Garrett Middle renovations;
♦ $270,000 to Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart for services related to Blackwell Elementary renovations;
♦ $256,000 to BLP Enclosure Engineering for services related to roof replacement at Lindley Middle;
♦ $208,000 to Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews, Moore for services related to renovations at Shallowford Falls Elementary;
♦ $2.5 million to Chapman, Griffin, Lanier, Sussenbach, Inc. for services related to a new multipurpose facility.
The $50 million, 8,000-seat multipurpose facility was approved by the board last month in a 6-1 vote, with board member Becky Sayler opposed.
While Ragsdale said the multipurpose facility would address the pressing need for a central location where most of the district’s high school graduations would be hosted, it will also serve as a site for other events.
At Thursday’s meeting, Sayler motioned to make the multipurpose facility contract a separate agenda item because it was not a SPLOST project like the other four.
Her motion failed 4-3 after the board’s four Republicans voted against it.
The board then went on to unanimously approve the contracts for all five projects at the same time.
Personnel changes
Eight changes at the school district’s administrative level were announced at Thursday’s meeting, including the naming of new principals at six schools.
♦ Ashley Beasley, director of CCSD’s Elementary Virtual Program, was appointed principal of Davis Elementary, effective July 1;
♦ Shayna Clinkscales, assistant principal at Nickajack Elementary, was appointed principal of Riverside Elementary, effective July 1;
♦ Joshua Fowler, assistant principal at Durham Middle School, was appointed principal of Lost Mountain Middle School, effective May 1;
♦ Renee Garriss will retire as Mountain View Elementary principal, effective July 1;
♦ Dwan Jones, assistant principal of Eastvalley Elementary School, was appointed principal of Clarkdale Elementary School, effective June 1;
♦ Lindsey McGovern was promoted from assistant principal to principal of Shallowford Falls Elementary, effective June 1;
♦ Ashley Mize, principal of Green Acres Elementary, was reassigned to principal of King Springs Elementary, effective July 1.
Another retirement announced Thursday was that of Kevin Daniel, CCSD’s chief of staff. A Cobb County native, Daniel is a graduate of North Cobb High with 30 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in the district. Daniel’s retirement is effective July 1.
“It has been an honor to work for 30 years in the school district where I attended as a student,” Daniel told the MDJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.