MARIETTA — The Cobb school board approved $9 million for the construction of Betty Gray Middle School on Thursday.
The Cobb County School District will convert Lindley 6th Grade Academy, located alongside Nickajack Creek in southeast Cobb, to Betty Gray Middle School later this year. It awarded the construction contract to Carroll Daniel Construction.
The district will also be modifying the area's school attendance zone, which includes Lindley 6th Grade Academy and Lindley Middle School, due to the addition of the new middle school.
In August, the school board voted to name the new middle school after Gray, a beloved educator and former school board chair who died in June.
Leroy Tre' Hutchins said he and fellow board member Becky Sayler attended a town hall at the school Wednesday, where the attendance zones were discussed in-depth by district staff.
Ragsdale said the conversion of Lindley 6th Grade Academy to a middle school, a move advocated by former Cobb school board member David Morgan, is a long time coming.
"Mr. Hutchins when you came on board, you followed that," Ragsdale said. "Ms. Sayler, you are now inheriting what has been a long journey."
Also at its Thursday meeting, the board approved permanent utility easements with Georgia Power at Sprayberry and Pebblebrook high schools, and accepted the retirement of Nick Parker, the district's senior executive director of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, effective July 1.
