Less than a year after the Republican majority on the Cobb school board banned the teaching of critical race theory in county schools, the same culture war battle is playing out statewide.
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, is one of six state House Republicans sponsoring House Bill 888, which would ban the teaching of critical race theory in all Georgia public schools.
“As Americans, we believe every person is created equal, we embrace the content of character over skin color, opportunity for all, and that everyone can pursue their own dreams in a society that rewards them for their ingenuity, regardless of their skin color,” Carson said in an email to the MDJ. “Simply put, critical race theory rejects these fundamental American values. It does so by (1) divisively reducing individuals down to their race and (2) assigning them guilt or disempowerment based on the color of their skin.”
The Cobb school boards three Democrats, meanwhile, have signed a letter opposing the bill, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in his State of the State address last week that he planned to work with state legislators to "protect our students from divisive ideologies — like critical race theory — that pit kids against each other."
Last June, then-Chairman Randy Scamihorn led the school board in banning CRT, citing Kemp and the state school board’s condemnation of CRT. Scamihorn also said some district employees claimed on social media that they had used it in their schools.
Skeptics of the anti-CRT movement have often challenged Republicans to define the ideology. Scamihorn refused to define it at the time, but said he could have it if he wanted to.
Encyclopedia Britannica describes CRT as a “loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed … category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.”
Given CRT’s origins in graduate school classrooms and academic journals, critics argue a ban on teaching it to children is unnecessary. Some political observers believe it is a manufactured issue, designed to rile up conservatives ahead of the midterm elections.
Prior to the vote to ban CRT in Cobb schools, Democratic board member Charisse Davis called CRT “a conservative talking point by people who have no idea what it is,” asking, “where's the proof that CRT … (is) taking over our schools? … This is not a real thing that is happening in our schools."
The MDJ reported at the time, that a then-Mableton Elementary School counselor, Jennifer Susko. authored a post on how she "uses Critical Race Theory and Culturally Relevant Teaching to create standards-aligned classroom lessons and small group curricula." Susko would later resign in protest in the wake of the board’s ban on CRT.
John Nwosu, a counselor at Garrett Middle School, said in a PBS News Hour segment at the time that tenants of critical race theory are an important part of his job.
Carson this week told the MDJ there were examples of CRT in professional associations, teacher training, social-emotional learning, diversity, equity and inclusion programs, resources and materials, student activities and other realms of education.
“If it’s not in our schools’ curriculums and isn’t being currently taught, then what’s wrong with preventing this from being the case? Our children should be taught, not indoctrinated,” Carson wrote. “And any curriculum can be taught through the lens of critical race theory.”
Speaking on critical race theory in a recent C-SPAN interview, Columbia University linguistics professor John McWhorter said there are certain legal papers written decades ago “that nobody but a legal scholar could love,” and then there is that way of thinking that has percolated down through the universities to public schools.
“So when someone says, ‘What is critical race theory doing in our classrooms?’ the smart response is supposedly to say, ‘Who is teaching these obscure legal scholars in class?’ when that’s obviously not what anybody means,” McWhorter said.
Carson said applications of CRT violate federal civil rights laws, and framed his bill as protecting people against discrimination. The bill includes a requirement for schools to be more transparent in sharing their curriculum.
The bill would also “empower parents, students, or teachers to work with their school administrators, local school boards, and through the courts if necessary to correct any alleged violations,” Carson said. Public school districts who are found to be in violation could see state funding withheld.
Opposition
Last week, school board members from the Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, and Atlanta school systems signed an open letter opposing the bill. Cobb Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins were signatories.
The ban, the letter argues, embodies the same “cancel culture” that Republicans claim to oppose, being an “attack on free speech, an insult to our teachers, and an effort to cancel public education as we know it.”
HB 888 would place another burden on teachers, threatening them with financial consequences if they encourage critical thinking around history and race in the classroom, the letter says.
“Less than two years into this pandemic, K-12 decision-makers have gone from celebrating our teachers for saving the day to politically targeting them as CRT culture war villains. Our schools should not be a political playground for bullies at the State Capitol,” the letter says.
Retaining teachers and preventing further collapse of morale is difficult enough, the letter argues, without adding more “bureaucratic red tape.” Instead of “forcing teachers to censor themselves,” the state should focus on increasing academic performance.
“It is difficult to take this bill seriously while so many of Georgia's students still walk into buildings named for Confederate leaders,” the letter says. “And it is particularly unconscionable that elected officials would launch such an open assault on equality and racial justice in education on the eve of the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., Georgia's favorite son.”
Reached for comment, Hutchins deferred to Howard, saying Howard was chosen to speak on behalf of the signatories. Howard could not be reached for comment by press time.
Local reaction
In an interview, Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain, a Republican, said he hadn’t reviewed HB 888. He respects his colleagues’ opinions, but said it was a matter for the legislature to decide.
Speaking personally, “Parents are part of the team,” Chastain said.
“I mean, we're trying to help the parents, so, I know there are a lot of parents in Cobb County that are very concerned about what curriculum might be divisive, if applied in the classroom, especially if it's the wrong age. … As the board chair for the school board, we're focusing on Cobb County, and I'm gonna let our friends in the legislature do what they're going to do.”
Chastain said the issue is making sure that when kids walk out of the classroom, they don’t feel like their race has an affect on their success in life.
“I don't think anybody wants their child, in some way, being somehow influenced to think that because of some physical characteristic or some circumstance beyond the child's control, that they are somehow limited in their future,” Chastain said.
The board chair added that the pandemic had led to some of the controversy, as parents were observing their children take classes from home. Some of those parents were uncomfortable with what their kids were being taught.
The debate comes down to differing interpretations of American history, and the extent to which racism and the legacy of slavery remains imbedded in institutions.
“I think that there should be discussions about history. And I really don't think anybody's saying, ‘Don't teach history.’ But just make sure it's factual,” Chastain said. “And yes, there are some sad chapters in our nation's history, but you turn the page and, you know, some things have gotten better, and some things aren't so much.”
Marietta school board member Angela Orange said she couldn’t speak to the politics of the legislature. But on a local level, she’s focused on more pressing issues.
“We have our hands full with making up for missed learning,” Orange said. “Our kids are in an emotional crisis with the behavior issues, and the social-emotional issues that have popped up. I think that social media is causing our students mental crises.”
Orange supports parents having input in children’s education, and said they’re entitled to their own opinions about CRT.
“I definitely think we have pressing problems, but from my view, critical race theory is not it,” Orange said.
