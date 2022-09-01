MARIETTA — Threats of violence, including fights in the hallways, are a frequent concern for students in local schools, students told education leaders this week.
“We’re in middle school. We shouldn’t have to worry about stuff like that,” Tyvionna Freemon, an eighth grader at Marietta Middle School, said during the Cobb County NAACP's annual education forum at Turner Chapel AME Church on Tuesday.
Chris Ragsdale and Grant Rivera, the superintendents of the Cobb and Marietta school systems, said they heard the students’ concerns, and those of community members at the forum. They promised to work to improve conditions and said things in fact are getting better in the halls of local schools.
Madison Drew, a freshman at North Cobb High School, said she’s finding public school to be more structured than what she expected.
“It’s a lot different than I thought it was going to be,” she said. “There are a lot of rules and regulations that are very structured.”
Still, Drew said, it’s important to watch her surroundings because she feels a need to look out for students who won’t like her for reasons outside her control “like being female or being African American.”
Drew also said there is fighting — “things that are absolutely crazy,” and vaping.
“I’ve been handed a vape,” she said. “I didn’t even ask for it.”
Freemon said her school has cracked down on fighting and vaping but thinks the problems haven't gone away. In fact, she said there was a fight at her school just hours before the summit.
“I feel like I shouldn’t be late to my class because somebody can’t control their self and their emotion,” she said, later adding, “It might be a good school but there are ways they could make it a little better and make it a little more safe.”
Aniah Evans, a sixth grader at Tapp Middle School in Powder Springs, said there are occasional incidents in hallways that will make her tardy for class.
“School is sometimes a safe environment, but sometimes it can get rough,” Evans said.
Alex Judge, a seventh grader at Dickerson Middle School in east Cobb, said he’s struggled with drills Cobb schools conducts to prepare for potential emergencies.
“I don’t like having the feeling that there is somebody who could be in our school,” Judge said. “When you’re in your Code Red drill to have somebody rattle the door, it gets me every time. I think it’s a good thing because it teaches us what to do in an actual emergency, but it is scary to think about what would happen if somebody wanted to hurt you.”
Bringing students’ concerns to the attention of leaders was the purpose of the event, organizers said.
“Could you imagine being in the ninth grade and concerned about your safety: guns, threats and violence?” said Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP.
Rivera said many of the issues experienced in schools relate to the massive disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are kids that are emotionally crying out for help,” Rivera said. “Let’s acknowledge the trauma that is existing in our community.”
Both superintendents said their districts have used their federal pandemic aid — about $160 million to Cobb and about $27 million to Marietta — to make summer learning programs available to students at no cost, as well as to put more social workers in schools.
“Everything has been about, how do we address learning loss and student trauma,” Rivera said.
Bonner Grimes asked about discipline data showing “how disproportionately it affects brown and Black children” in both districts.
“This question always comes up and it’s one of the answers that everyone has the same student discipline code,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale denied there are any quotas or directives related to race and discipline.
Pressed for a follow-up by a member of the audience later, Rivera said staff members are instructed to consider the difference in “subjective versus objective” issues, such as where a fight is obviously occurring compared to where a show of disrespect may or may not always be as clear and could be rooted in cultural differences.
He said staff members are trained to get involved with students through “restorative” measures that work through their issues rather than let them devolve into fights. In fact, he said the number of fights has drastically decreased in the middle and high schools this year compared to last year.
Ragsdale said the same is true in the Cobb County School District.
“Our numbers are actually down 25% this year as opposed to last year, so we are very proud of that, encouraged by that,” Ragsdale said. “It’s a direct result of our teachers exhibiting that structure that’s been absent for a lot of students for the last 2 1/2 years.”
Cobb Juvenile Court Judge Kareem West praised the students for speaking out about the things they see in their schools.
“Sometimes adults, we have difficulties with basic things like listening,” he said, “because we want you to do it our way.”
He noted that times have changed since the adults in the room were in the place of those students.
“If you cannot adapt, it’s time for you to exit,” West said. “I’ve learned that I have to adjust my way of thinking to address the needs of the people that I’m serving.”
