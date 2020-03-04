The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association will have a meeting on March 12 at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The guest speaker will be Lauri Nelson, Au.D., owner of the Marietta Audiology Center. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Judy Munson at jmteach@bellsouth.net.
