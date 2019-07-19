The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association will hold their monthly meeting on Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The guest speaker will be Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court.
For more information, contact judy Munson at jmteach@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.