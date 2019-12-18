The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association presented scholarship awards at their December meeting.
This year's recipients are local educators who are working on degrees in the field of education. Each will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Tatum Anderson is a senior at Kennesaw State University and working on a bachelor's degree in Middle Grades Education with concentrations in English and Reading. She is currently taking classes and doing her yearlong clinical experience at The Walker School.
Maggie Garrett has wanted to be teacher since childhood. A student at the University of Georgia, she is taking Master's classes along with undergraduate classes in Early Childhood Education to complete two degrees. She is also pursuing a gifted endorsement with the hope of addressing the issue of underrepresentation of students of color in gifted programs. She volunteers as director of the Lunchbox Garden Project, which maintains an afterschool garden club at an elementary school and educates students about nutrition.
Logan Hostetter is a sixth grade math teacher at Creekland Middle School. She is working on a Master's degree in Instructional Technology at KSU. Last spring, she won a $2,500 grant from Cherokee County to purchase technology for her classroom. She also offers free tutoring before school to any student who needs assistance with math.
Elyse Sarris is a special education teacher at Sope Creek Elementary School and is studying for her Master's of Education with an ESOL endorsement at KSU. In addition to teaching full time and attending graduate school, she also volunteers with after school classes and is a private tutor for reading.
