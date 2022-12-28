The number of Cobb County children attending public schools was roughly the same this past semester compared to the same time last year, state data shows.
The Cobb County School District had 106,703 students as of October, the most recent count, down just 0.25% from October 2021.
Marietta City Schools, meanwhile, had 8,711 students, an increase of just 0.24% from last fall.
Over a five-year period, Marietta schools enrollment has declined by 0.7% from fall 2018 to fall 2022, from 8,772 students to 8,711.
Cobb schools, however, saw a steeper decrease of 4.6% over the same period, from 111,854 students to 106,703.
School districts report enrollment data to the state twice a year. Enrollment is used to determine how much funding districts receive, among other factors.
Cobb schools
The COVID-19 pandemic is seen as the largest contributor to the decline in Cobb schools’ enrollment over the past few years, school board members said.
“I know that we dropped in population because of COVID, and I believe people were concerned about the spread of COVID,” Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said.
From fall 2019 to fall 2022, the number of public school students in Georgia declined from 1.77 million to 1.75 million.
While some parents may have wanted their kids home-schooled and away from other students, other parents were worried about their kids missing out on in-person instruction, Scamihorn said. Some private schools went back to in-person schooling before public schools did.
Cobb saw a rapid drop in enrollment from March 2020, when it had about 111,700 students, to October 2020, when it had about 107,400 students.
“I do believe… that (Superintendent) Chris Ragsdale, with the board's support, made the right decision to move back into the classroom,” Scamihorn added.
Enrollment in Cobb schools has been about flat since fall 2020, and Scamihorn predicts it “will be creeping back up” eventually.
Factors include the cost of real estate, which affects how many people can afford to move into the county, Scamihorn said. Economics could also determine enrollment going forward — continued inflation, or a potential recession, could drive more people to tighten their belts and pick public schooling.
“Families are not going to get a better education than in Cobb County,” Scamihorn said.
Scamihorn’s colleague on the board, Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, agreed that the county lost students due to the pandemic. He isn’t sure some of them will ever come back.
“I don't necessarily see there being a mass increase of student enrollment. Because I think once people have now settled into the new decisions they made for the children, I think they're just going to stick with them,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins said enrollment in the part of the county he represents — south Cobb — is of the most interest to him. The area continues to grow rapidly, he said, and the district must remain “in front of that curve” to avoid overcrowding.
“It's important to always know what the growth is, so that you can meet the needs of that community. We do know that small classroom sizes tend to fare better for students,” Hutchins said.
Outgoing state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, is a former chairman of the Cobb school board who worked on education issues during his tenure in the Georgia Senate.
He too attributed enrollment trends in Cobb to COVID.
The question that remains is whether, as the pandemic recedes, Cobb schools will see growth.
“Many people are still hesitant about being in public, being in confined spaces,” Tippins said. “And I think some of the people who chose to homeschool their kids during this time continue to do that.”
Marietta schools
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said that often, he is more focused on enrollment trends for individual schools than the trend of the overall district.
Citywide, enrollment has hovered between 8,600 and 8,800 over the past five years.
Regarding the exodus of students some districts saw during the pandemic, Rivera said he was glad to see Marietta’s numbers remain steady. Many families that have left the district, he said, did so to move elsewhere, not to choose private schools.
“When we look at that number, the decrease, the most significant area we see it is not private schools, the most significant area we see is migrant families,” Rivera said.
The overall enrollment trend for Marietta schools is a useful metric, Rivera said, “as an indicator of whether families feel we are offering a quality product in comparison to neighboring school districts, in comparison to private schools.
Marietta is well-positioned to absorb reasonable growth in the coming decades, the superintendent said, because its elementary schools are already smaller than those of many other districts. The sixth grade academy, middle school and high school all have room to grow, he added.
Enrollment in the city system is also dependent on how many new areas the City Council annexes into the city — all Marietta residents are zoned into the city system, while the rest of Cobb is zoned into Cobb schools.
Marietta schools works with the city government, Rivera said, to ensure the city is not growing too fast for its schools to keep up.
“I feel confident, if there was ever a situation where we felt as if a development was going to occur, that wasn't something we couldn’t handle, that the city would be responsive to that,” Rivera said.
