A Cobb County Superior Court Grand Jury has found that the Cobb County School District had “a clear pattern” of rewarding some contracts outside its own procurement policy, but did not find any criminal wrongdoing in an investigation of the district’s purchasing practices.
Although the grand jury said there were problems with the district’s purchasing, jurors did not find evidence of any crimes, since the board “is exempt from Georgia procurement law, except for construction contracts.”
The grand jury issued several recommendations in its report, including a suggestion that the state legislature should change procurement law to include county boards of education. Other recommendations called for the board to modify procurement policies and procedures, its Code of Ethics, and the district’s strategic plan.
The grand jury detailed the findings of its investigation into the Cobb County Board of Education in the general presentments of the May/June grand jury. Filed in court last Thursday, the presentment provides the first look at the months-long investigation conducted by grand jurors.
Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, whose office conducted an initial probe before the grand jury was impaneled, said Tuesday he didn’t expect any further action from the grand jury regarding its investigation.
“I believe this was probably a wake-up call for the Cobb school board, as far as the way they do business. And basically just puts them on notice that people are looking at their activities,” Broady said.
The grand jury did recommend, however, that future grand juries should conduct annual reviews of the school board at the end of each school year.
“The Cobb County School District wishes to thank District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. and his team for bringing this matter to a close,” the district said in a statement. “We appreciate that the grand jury explicitly rejected false allegations of criminal wrongdoing by the District and its staff.”
The district added that it “takes seriously its obligation to be a good steward of public funds and is confident that all District purchases follow state and federal law, Board policies, as well as all applicable procurement processes, standards, and best practices.”
Reached for comment, Cobb Board of Education Chairman David Chastain said he wasn’t aware of the report and couldn’t yet comment.
Grand juries are legally empowered to conduct optional, civil investigations of certain government organizations, including school boards.
A general presentment is a report submitted to the Superior Court in which the grand jury summarizes its activities, findings and recommendations from inspections and investigations. Other findings in the May/June presentment pertained to inspections of the court’s finances, as well as visits to the tax commissioner’s office, the county’s 911 call center, and the Cobb jail.
Grand juries are impaneled for two-month periods. The May/June grand jury met on June 23 to review the investigation, which four previous grand juries had worked on.
“The grand jury has quite a bit of responsibility. And for most of the citizens that serve, they take that responsibility seriously, because they want the best for their community,” Broady said. “And they do their job to that effect.”
Sanitizing equipment spurred probe
The DA’s office first began looking into the district’s bidding practices in the spring of 2021, following COVID-19-related purchases that came under scrutiny.
To curb the spread of the virus, school district administration in late 2020 recommended the purchase of ultraviolet sanitizing lights and “aqueous ozone” hand-sanitizing stations. The $12 million purchase was approved by the school board that December.
In March of 2021, the district canceled its contract with ProTek Life, the manufacturer of the ultraviolet lights, citing a malfunction at one of the schools in which they were installed. Shortly thereafter, the DA’s office said it was opening an inquiry.
David Allen, the former owner of ProTek Life, has been implicated in an alleged kickback scheme in south Florida. According to prosecutors there, a school administrator steered contracts to another one of Allen’s companies, AlertPoint, in exchange for employment, luxury cars and a discount on a lakefront house in Acworth. Allen died from COVID-19 in January. The grand jury did not accuse the Cobb School District of any such scheme.
The Cobb School District also used the AlertPoint security system. The MDJ reported in 2017 that the district spent $5 million to purchase AlertPoint for district schools. In February 2021, a false “code red” AlertPoint alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials announced the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.
In the wake of the deadly massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in June that the district was installing a new alert system, Centegix, and planned to have it operational in all schools by Aug. 1.
The grand jury investigation looked at all Cobb schools contracts from 2015-2021, as well as all contracts with any companies associated with David Allen and his family. Videos of school board meetings were reviewed by multiple grand juries.
The report does not go into detail about which purchasing decisions were not in line with policies. It says that the “deviations” from policy “were primarily in contracts with companies who were generally resellers, not sole source providers.”
The district previously came under fire for purchasing decisions from accreditation agency Cognia, criticism that was later retracted. An initial November report from Cognia claimed the district had no “consistent and formal process” for making purchasing decisions, but Cognia CEO Mark Elgart later disavowed that report, saying it was the flawed product of volunteer work.
The grand jury makes no reference to Cognia, its report or the district’s accreditation. However, in its Monday statement, the school district accused the grand jury of “directly quot(ing) and rely(ing) upon” the Cognia report.
When the MDJ sought further clarification from the district, John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer, said that the grand jury’s report “repeats specific, factless claims” that were also in the Cognia report.
Recommendations
While calling for the district to ensure public access to available procurement reports, finance services, budgets and other operational instruments, the grand jury commended the district, saying much of that documentation is posted online already.
In its statement, the district pointed to that praise, and also cited procurement awards it has received and certification that its procurement specialists hold.
The grand jury recommended that policies be modified to require the board to conduct a peer review of all procurements greater than $20,000 pre-award. It also called for the board to approve, prior to awarding, all procurements greater than $50,000.
The grand jury reported that there is “substantial evidence” that the school board “has not been operating as a well-functioning school board.”
“Cobb County overall, and the student body represented are high functioning groups,” the report says. “The students, parents, and the community deserve a high functioning school board.”
The greatest points of concern, as identified in the report, are “insufficient adherence” to appropriate purchasing policies and procedures, and “insufficient transparency among board members, employees and stakeholders within the district.”
The grand jury recommends the board review its Code of Ethics to develop an accountability plan and ensure board members are improving public perception of board leadership and district leadership.
The grand jury said board members should conduct themselves with propriety, dignity, morality, integrity and honesty, and should not do anything to bring “reproach, disgrace, infamy or public ridicule” to the district.
The board should also revise its strategic plan to include measurable goals, initiatives and budgetary allocations to “promote consistency and transparency through-out the decision-making process, particularly in managing fiscal resources,” the report says.
