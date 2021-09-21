The Cobb EMC Youth Leadership Program is actively seeking local area high school junior applicants for an opportunity to win scholarships and
develop leadership and networking skills.
The program gives students a chance to learn about the cooperative while making connections with other students.
“The Cobb EMC Youth Leadership Program, now in its fourth year, is a unique opportunity for our younger members,” said Mark Justice, director of Education and Community Relations at Cobb EMC. “Students can network and gain skills to become better equipped for tomorrow’s leadership roles.”
The Cobb EMC Youth Leadership Program is the only program of its kind in Georgia, awarding local students a $1,500, $1,000 or $500 scholarship. Students also have an opportunity to interview for a paid summer internship with Cobb EMC.
Eligible high school juniors can apply by completing an application and writing an essay describing the Seven Cooperative Principles.
Students can apply, view eligibility requirements and important deadlines by visiting cobbemc.com/youthtour. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 21, 2021 and applicants must live in a primary residence served by Cobb EMC.
