Cobb EMC and Gas South recently hosted Literacy Week, a weeklong celebration of reading, illustration and writing at 35 schools across metro Atlanta.
Throughout the week, more than 15,000 students were visited by nine children’s book authors including the New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Brian Lies, who shared his 2019 Caldecott Honor Book "The Rough Patch" throughout the weeklong celebration. Local author Angelique Monet also impressed students with her augmented reality book, "The Bravest Worrier," which comes to life with a free mobile app developed by the author’s husband.
“Literacy Week offers students a chance to expand their creativity through writing and illustration and encourages them to build life-long reading habits,” said Mark Justice, director of education and community relations at Cobb EMC. “We’re dedicated to the communities we serve, and we’re proud to work with Gas South and our local schools to provide these kinds of interactive learning opportunities.”
“It’s amazing to see the effect Literacy Week has on children in our local communities,” said Carley Stephens, community affairs program manager at Gas South. “They look up to the local authors and really engage with them to make the stories come to life. The students are able to engage in ways they haven’t been able to in the past which helps them learn in a whole new way. We’re proud to partner with Cobb EMC every year to make this happen.”
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com or www.Gas-South.com.
