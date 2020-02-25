Cobb EMC recently awarded more than $21,000 in mini-grants to 48 elementary, middle and high school teachers across the electric utility’s service area.
These mini-grants will fund a variety of experiential and active learning projects including career prep, STEM, community gardens, art and music expansions.
“We’re proud to support these incredible teachers and the creativity they bring to their classrooms,” said Mark Justice, director of Education and Community Relations at Cobb EMC.
The recipients applied for the mini-grants by outlining their specific projects and how each would benefit students. Mini-grants are one of the many ways Cobb EMC gives back to local communities. Other initiatives include career days, student mentoring and scholarships.
The mini-grants were awarded to:
- Tonya Roman at Allatoona High for a color printer.
- Ann Alejandro at Allatoona for culinary equipment replacement.
- Mark Maier of Kell High for Sustainable Seafood.
- Holly Hoover of Kennesaw Mountain High for Yearbook Becomes Your Book.
- Derrick Brown of Marietta High for Board Gaming Lab.
- Sara Margaret Reid of McEachern High for Technology Access for All-A-Kindle.
- Rachel Jones of Pope High for Pope Technical Theatre Instruction and Support.
- Ginger Wallsinger of Sprayberry High for The Woman-ikin Project.
- Allen Clarkson of Wheeler High for Genetics Models.
- Jacqueline Escott of Wheeler for Steam Ahead with SPED.
- Sunny Williams of Dickerson Middle for Laptops for the Language Arts Classroom.
- Tara Flint of Dickerson for Mathematics Music and the Guitar.
- Angela Frutoz of East Cobb Middle for Connections Mural 2020.
- Michelle Hardy of Smitha Middle for Up Close and Personal
- Dana Gilbert of Tapp Middle for The Greenhouse Garden Project.
- Jerald Robinson of Tapp for Art Weather Station Installment.
- Kimberly Hutcheson of Baker Elementary for Quest for the Essential Eight.
- Stephanie Hill of Big Shanty Intermediate for High Flying Math.
- Josh McGee of Brumby Elementary for Expanding Phonemic Awareness through Technology.
- Kendra Berry of Bullard Elementary for Project Metamorphosis.
- Kris Cable of Compton Elementary for Coding Cubs at Compton Elementary.
- Geraldine Bryant of Dowell Elementary for The Classroom Under the Trees!
- Elizabeth Gulley and Ashley Sherman of Frey Elementary for Sensory Reading Nook.
- Sarah Dupuis of Keheley Elementary for Growing Big Brains with Tiny Robots.
- Julie Schultz of Kemp Elementary for Big Impact, Little Minds.
- Deborah Blake of Kincaid Elementary for Cultivating A Caring Culture.
- Karen Parris of Lewis Elementary for The Take Along Language Program.
- Bekki Shuman of Nicholson Elementary for Aussie Pouches.
- Gretchen Ayres of Norton Park Elementary for STEM is a Piece of the Puzzle.
- Jennifer Rooke of Pickett's Mill Elementary for Reaching All Learners!
- Lindsay Williams of Powers Ferry Elementary for Play Therapy Supplies.
- Sarah Alwardt of Powers Ferry for Panthers Recycle.
- Christine Einertson of Rocky Mountain Elementary School for STEM Through Reading.
- Amy Alfonso of Shallowford Ralls for Fabulous Phonics Laboratory.
