Cobb EMC and the Cobb EMC Community Foundation are accepting applications for two scholarships programs in February.
The annual scholarships are open to students who receive electricity from Cobb EMC.
The $1,000 Walter Harrison application process is currently underway and applications must be submitted by Feb. 3. Winners will be selected based on applications, grades and test scores, scholastic honors, financial need and an essay on their future plans and goals. The funds can be applied to accredited two or four-year university, college or vocational-technical school in Georgia.
The Cobb EMC Community Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 28 for 14 scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each. Winners will be selected based on applications, grades and test scores, letters of recommendation and an essay on their future plans and goals. Scholarships are funded and administered by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, a third-party foundation, set up to administer and distribute the funds collected through Operation Round Up. The funds can be applied to accredited two or four-year university, college or vocational-technical school.
To date, the Cobb EMC Community Foundation has awarded more than $451,000 to 156 students.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com/scholarships.
