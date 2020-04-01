Two teams from Cobb County Schools won top awards at Georgia Tech's K-12 InVenture Prize Competition on March 11.

Vikas Malepati, Edison Lee and Abhay Vittal of Walton High School won the Sustainability and Energy Award for their invention of the Solar Genie, a system that uses satellite imagery and solar detection units to determine the best placement for solar panels.

Bridgette Castronovo and Taylor McNeal of Harrison High School won first place in the High School Division for their invention of a biodegradable straw and their teacher, Paulette Allard, won the Top High School Teacher Award.

