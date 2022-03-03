Ten Cobb County high school students were recently among 45 high school students from across the region who graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission youth leadership program.
The Cobb graduates were Maryam Aamir of Wheeler High School (Center of Advanced Studies); Ameerah Akowa and Sandhya Rajesh, both of Campbell High School; Nandana Avasarala of Westminster Schools; Palyce Berrian of Pebblebrook High School; Donovan Dewitt of Kennesaw Mountain High School – Magnet Program; Jia Dhir, Misha Gupta and Shreya Prakash, all of Wheeler High School; and Gabrielle Tobin of The Lovett School.
MARC students explored real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage and the impact of limited transportation options as part of the six-month program. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways the region can better serve the diverse population. The 2021-2022 program was conducted in a hybrid environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first half of the program taking place online and the second half in-person.
The MARC program is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 class through April 15.
The program is open to students who will be in the 10th or 11th grade in August 2022 and who reside or attend school in the 11-county Atlanta region. The class meets once a month on Saturdays for six months, beginning in August 2022. Sessions will be held in-person as COVID-19 safety guidelines allow. There is no cost to participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.