SMYRNA — Jenifer Mitacek, a second grade teacher at Argyle Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year by the Cobb County School District Tuesday.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale surprised Mitacek at a school-wide assembly Tuesday morning, where staff had been expecting a safety presentation.
Mitacek was chosen among the more than 7,000 teachers the district employs. She will now represent Cobb, the state’s second-largest district, at the state-level Teacher of the Year competition.
“I just feel an immense honor,” Mitacek said. “And I feel this immense responsibility to not only represent Argyle very well, but to represent the whole county, to be a voice for all of the teachers and all the students in the county this year, and to just share how small but mighty Argyle is.”
Mitacek in August started her ninth school year of teaching, and her fifth year at Argyle.
Last month, she was named the elementary school-level district Teacher of the Year. The district also named the middle school-level Teacher of the Year — Awtrey’s Derrick Tucker — and the high school-level Teacher of the Year — Harrison’s Jordan Motsinger.
“It is way cool for all of you to be able to say you have the district teacher of the year for Argyle Elementary School. Congratulations, I hope you guys have an awesome, awesome day and an awesome year,” Ragsdale said as the students cheered and applauded.
Mitacek said she realized what was happening when Ragsdale entered the school gym.
“My heart was racing, and that was about all I could hear,” she said.
Seeing her students, current and former, celebrate as she was honored was the highlight of the experience.
“That's what probably got me the most,” she added.
Mitacek has wanted to be a teacher since she was a child, and recalled playing teacher with her grandmother. It was her own teachers who inspired her teaching philosophy.
“My first grade teacher really taught me to lead life with kindness, and that's truly how I try to teach as well, and my fifth grade teacher really built me as a leader in the classroom. So those two teachers have stuck out and cemented my passion and purpose to be an educator,” she said.
Mitacek likes the elementary-aged students because of their thirst for knowledge, and said they’re always curious and open to learning new things.
“I truly drive to work every day and am excited to be here. I love what I do. Yes, there are challenges. Yes, there are rough days. But I leave every day happy and fulfilled,” she said.
The last few years of teaching amid COVID-19 have been difficult, she said. After the assembly, her students crowded around to hug her.
“They just love to hug, they love to have fun, they love that interaction. So the pandemic definitely made that more difficult. … It's nice to feel that again, I know teachers are craving it, and the students are for sure craving it as well,” Mitacek said.
Mitacek prides herself on classroom management and instilling kindness in her students.
“When they come to my classroom, I really hope that they value themselves, value each other and feel that it's a safe space. It's their home away from home,” she said.
Fellow second grade teacher Beth Dettelbach is in her third year working alongside Mitacek.
“She's kind, she's caring, she's genuine, and she just displays that and has that for her kids. She develops a sense of family from day one, and they all know that they're part of that same team and they work together to support each other in everything that they do,” Dettelbach said.
As a reward, the district’s elementary, middle and high teachers of the year all receive a free, one-year lease on a car, courtesy of Ed Voyles Automotive Group.
“The car is very nice,” Mitacek said. “I think what I'm most looking forward to is really just being a voice for my school and for the district."
The second grade teachers work together on plans and share students, Dettelbach said. Mitacek stands out for her ability to nurture students.
“There's no one more deserving than Jeni for this honor,” Dettelbach said. “She is everything that a teacher epitomizes, and that everyone should strive to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.