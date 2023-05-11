May 10 was National School Nurse Day.
The Cobb County School District honored all of their school nurses that day for making a difference in children's lives every day, supporting health and ensuring that students are ready to learn.
National School Nurse Day began in 1972. It has been set aside to recognize school nurses and to foster a better understanding of their role in the educational setting.
“As members of Cobb Schools’ ONE TEAM, our nurses help to ensure the success of our staff and students by helping to protect their health and safety,” said District Nursing Supervisor Melanie Bales. “I appreciate that they make the decision daily to share their blessings with others while maintaining positive and professional attitudes.”
School nurses play a much more significant role in helping students and staff than most realize. In addition to acting as the school’s onsite healthcare professional, they help address the home and community factors (e.g., social determinants) that impact students’ health and act as a liaison to the community on behalf of children’s health by promoting wellness and improving health outcomes for the children.
School nurses and school health services have long been deemed the hidden healthcare system. Students today face more complex and life-threatening health problems requiring care in school.
Here are just a few highlights of what school nurses are doing around the District:
- Audrey Dinoff, RN (Lassiter HS, retired), First Responder team - saved a student’s life.
- Susan Murphy, RN (Murdock ES), Classified Employee of the Year Elementary District Level.
- Amy Merry, RN (Rocky Mount ES), received two Outstanding Nurse Awards (PTA awards), District 9 and ECCC.
- Jeannie Jankowski, RN (Pope HS), led the Cobb Diabuddies Team – JDRF event, fundraising, walk, t-shirts – department-wide participation led to a successful event.
- Leslie Kitchen, RN (Kennesaw Mtn HS), leads a club called Future Healthcare Leaders of America. They do various community service projects and training throughout the year.
- Ginger Wallsinger, RN, Consulting Nurse, taught “hands-only CPR” and "Stop the Bleed” to them this year.
- Many school nurses completed the Epilepsy Foundation Emergency Seizure First Aid certification course, including: Christine Green (Austell ES), Teresa Morgan, LPN (Bryant ES) and Regina Weeks, LPN (Hendricks ES).
- Kim Churchill, LPN (Mableton ES), started a Jr. First Responder Team of selected 4th and 5th graders. They highlighted their CPR skills at the Spring Fling on April 28. She is also a part of the Kindness Committee and will deliver cards to the residents of Delmar Gardens in Smyrna on May 12 with the students.
- Beth Strickland, LPN (Powder Springs ES), teaches handwashing classes to kindergarteners each year. This year, she taught Heart Healthy classes to the 4th grade during February.
- Natalie Burse, RN (South Cobb HS), is a camp nurse for the Georgia Lions Camp for the visually impaired every year. She also taught self-care classes to the Garrett MS students this year.
- WellStar Cobb Burn Center provided education and burn care kits to School Nurses in five schools: Sybil Coffie, LPN (Sanders ES), Angela Parker, LPN (Floyd MS), Natalie Burse, RN (South Cobb HS), Maquela Wilson, LPN (Clarkdale ES) and Paula McBean, RN (Cooper MS).
- Sybil Coffie, LPN (Sanders ES), was awarded a Cobb EMC mini-grant to purchase a CPR manikin to conduct drills at her school with the First Responder Team.
- Chris Miller, RN (South Cobb ELC), taught dental care and handwashing to the preschool classes.
- CCSD school nurses are members of Professional organizations – Georgia Association of School Nurses (GASN) and the National Association of School Nurses (NASN).
- Numerous CCSD school nurses were elected as their school’s CEOTY for the 2023-2024 school year.
School nurses have met with many new students and parents in preparation for the next school year at several in-person Kindergarten welcome events. School nurses also mentor and help to train new nurses and substitutes by providing a shadow to ease the transition of working in the school clinic. This summer, several representatives will attend the Georgia Association of School Nurses Annual Conference, to be held in Savannah. This conference provides pertinent continuing education in school nursing as well as networking opportunities.
CCSD school nurses handle many emergencies professionally and seamlessly and wear many hats throughout the course of the day. They understand the link between health and learning and can make a positive difference for children every day.
