The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club volunteers from the Teachers Outreach Initiative visited Bryant Elementary in Mableton to read to the students on March 28, National Children’s Picture Day.
In the U.S., National Children’s Picture Day is celebrated annually on March 28. Children’s picture books combine images and simple words that children can understand but cannot necessarily read to themselves.
The Club purchases books recommended by the National Federation of Republican Women’s Mamie Eisenhower Library Project. Luncheon speakers sign the books at the Club’s monthly meetings. The books included signatures from Gov. Brian Kemp, retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Fox News consultant Johnny Joey Jones, former Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton, and U.S. Senate candidate Latham Sadler.
Volunteers, known as guest readers, read the picture books to kindergarten through third-grade students.
“What a joy I had reading the book 'H is for Honor' signed by U.S. Marine veteran Johnny Joey Jones," said Nancy Couch, Club President. "My class saluted, marched, and recited the Pledge of Allegiance! We love the teachers and students at Bryant!”
The mission of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Teacher’s Outreach Initiative is to recognize and celebrate schools and teachers in Cobb County.
