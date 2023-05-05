Delta Community Credit Union awarded five students from Teasley Elementary School a $100 youth savings account for April’s Youth Essay Contest. Front row, from left are Teasley Elementary Youth Essay winners Emily Vita (third grade), Olivia Ford (third grade), Sia Sahay (fourth grade), Davis Jones (fourth grade) and Oliver Dubois (fifth grade). Back row, from left, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Christa Parrish, Delta Community Credit Union Vinings Branch Manager Jack Feltman, Teasley Elementary School Principal Leslie Mansfield, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Tyler Bailey and Delta Community Credit Union Community Development Representative William Wesley.
Delta Community Credit Union awarded four students from East Side Elementary School a $100 youth savings account for April’s Youth Essay Contest. Front row, from left, East Side Elementary Youth Essay Contest winners Cameron Courant, (fifth grade), Stella Eagen (fourth grade), Polly Funk (fourth grade) and Gianna Sitaf (third grade). Back row, from left, Delta Community Credit Union Community Development Representative Ryan Behrens, Delta Community Credit Union Johnson Ferry Road Assistant Branch Manager Jessica Williams and East Side Elementary Principal Maria Clark.
Delta Community Credit Union awarded five students from Teasley Elementary School a $100 youth savings account for April’s Youth Essay Contest. Front row, from left are Teasley Elementary Youth Essay winners Emily Vita (third grade), Olivia Ford (third grade), Sia Sahay (fourth grade), Davis Jones (fourth grade) and Oliver Dubois (fifth grade). Back row, from left, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Christa Parrish, Delta Community Credit Union Vinings Branch Manager Jack Feltman, Teasley Elementary School Principal Leslie Mansfield, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Tyler Bailey and Delta Community Credit Union Community Development Representative William Wesley.
Special
Delta Community Credit Union awarded five students from Teasley Elementary School a $100 youth savings account for April’s Youth Essay Contest. Front row, from left are Teasley Elementary Youth Essay winners Emily Vita (third grade), Olivia Ford (third grade), Sia Sahay (fourth grade), Davis Jones (fourth grade) and Oliver Dubois (fifth grade). Back row, from left, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Christa Parrish, Delta Community Credit Union Vinings Branch Manager Jack Feltman, Teasley Elementary School Principal Leslie Mansfield, Teasley Elementary School Assistant Principal Tyler Bailey and Delta Community Credit Union Community Development Representative William Wesley.
Special
Delta Community Credit Union awarded four students from East Side Elementary School a $100 youth savings account for April’s Youth Essay Contest. Front row, from left, East Side Elementary Youth Essay Contest winners Cameron Courant, (fifth grade), Stella Eagen (fourth grade), Polly Funk (fourth grade) and Gianna Sitaf (third grade). Back row, from left, Delta Community Credit Union Community Development Representative Ryan Behrens, Delta Community Credit Union Johnson Ferry Road Assistant Branch Manager Jessica Williams and East Side Elementary Principal Maria Clark.
Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced its 2023 Youth Essay Contest winners and awarded each child with a $100 youth savings account.
The contest, held in April in recognition of National Credit Union Youth Month, was open to third, fourth and fifth graders. Delta Community received more than 130 entries and selected seven winners from each grade level.
Of the 21 winners, Teasley Elementary in Smyrna had the most with five students selected. Four students were also chosen from East Side Elementary in Marietta. Matt Elementary in Cumming and Hickory Flat Elementary in Canton each had two student winners. Oak Grove Elementary, Ivy Prep Academy and Drew Charter in Atlanta; Woodward Mill Elementary in Lawrenceville; Burnette Elementary in Suwanee; White Oak Elementary in Newnan; and Peeples Elementary in Fayetteville each had a student selected.
Winning essays included responses from students that said they would save money for altruistic causes like donating to the National Brain Tumor Society, building a wildfire refuge for animals or providing necessities for those in need. Another student said they would save money to build a school and another would save to pay for college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.