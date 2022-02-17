On Feb. 12, 55 Cobb County 4th-6th grade 4-H’ers traveled to Alcovy High School in Covington to compete at the Georgia 4-H District Project Achievement.
There were eight counties represented with 159 competitors. Project Achievement is a public speaking competition where students select a topic of interest and give a 4-6 minute informative speech on their chosen topic. Projects from Cobb County ranged from current events, to general science, to sports.
Project Achievement helps students to improve their writing and public speaking skills all while learning more about a topic of interest.
Cobb County 4-H was recognized for having the highest number of participants. Cobb 4-H competitors included: Olivia Klinker and Sidhaarth Parasuram, both of Addison Elementary; Payton Adams, Zoya Choudhry and Hunter Winston, all of Baker Elementary School; Vikhyat Jain, Stephanie Matanmi, Sakshar Patel and Malhar Rajole, all of Bells Ferry Elementary; Jahkaii Palmer-Addy of Campbell High; Emmanuel Akiri, Madeline Alvord, Carson Daniels and Samantha Draper, all of Chalker Elementary; Cali Cylar, Brooke Harrison, Sydney Jablonsky, Robert Jenkins, Tamia Richardson and Camden Simmons, all of Clay Harmony-Leland Elementary; Awa Darbo of Dar-unnoor Academy; James Clayton, Alfred Cruz, Rebekah Freeman, Bailey Howard, Taqiyah Shakoor-Luqman and Leah Wall, all of Dowell Elementary; Lauren Coe, Kara Dinh, Jillian Drake, Gabriel Santos, Nnayerem Uzoho, Leah Walters and Taylor Weidner, all of Due West Elementary; Jarrell Robinson of Dunleith Elementary; Wyatt Hodge of Griffin Middle; Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, Summer Burroughs-Thebault and Kyndal Dukes, all are home school students; Veronica Arrowood, Niranjan Hariprabu and Colin Sanders, all of King Springs Elementary; Naitik Maheshwari of Mabry Middle; Gianna Bonilla, Tory Carter, Eva Castleberry, Mirale Fraij, McKinley Hooker, Cameron McDermot and Omkar Prabhu, all of Pitner Elementary; and Gabriella Ezekiel and Hannah Horne, both of West Side Elementary.
This event would not have been possible for Cobb County 4-H’ers without the grant funding from community partners Greystone Power and Cobb EMC Community Foundation.
For more information, contact County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070, visit ugaextension.org/cobb or stop by the UGA Extension Cobb County Office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
